World Soccer Talk’s national team TV schedules do not cover every team from across the globe. There are 211 member associations in FIFA, all of which ‘could’ be in the World Cup. Of course, that is a taller order for some nations than others.
Yet, that speaks to the monumental popularity of international club competitions. While club soccer is certainly the heartbeat and the dominating factor for soccer fans, national teams get fans’ hearts racing more so than the club game.
For a month at a time, tournaments force high-end competition among the world’s best. Consequently, competitions like the Euros, Copa America and, of course, the World Cup create everlasting memories biannually.
Therefore, we want our readers to stay in the know. We compiled information on how to watch a number of the biggest international sides from across the globe. With competitiong like the Nations League and the recent Finalissima, there are more high-profile international games than ever.
National Team TV Schedules
Albania national team TV schedule
Algeria national team TV schedule
Argentina national team TV schedule
Austria national team TV schedule
Australia national team TV schedule
Belgium national team TV schedule
Bolivia national team TV schedule
Bosnia and Herzegovina national team TV schedule
Brazil national team TV schedule
Bulgaria national team TV schedule
Cameroon national team TV schedule
Canada national team TV schedule
Chile national team TV schedule
Colombia national team TV schedule
Costa Rica national team TV schedule
Croatia national team TV schedule
Czech Republic national team TV schedule
Denmark national team TV schedule
Ecuador national team TV schedule
Egypt national team TV schedule
El Salvador national team TV schedule
England Men’s national team TV schedule
England Women’s national team TV schedule
Finland national team TV schedule
France national team TV schedule
Germany national team TV schedule
Ghana national team TV schedule
Greece national team TV schedule
Guatemala national team TV schedule
Haiti national team TV schedule
Honduras national team TV schedule
Hungary national team TV schedule
Iceland national team TV schedule
Iran national team TV schedule
Iraq national team TV schedule
Italy national team TV schedule
Ivory Coast national team TV schedule
Jamaica national team TV schedule
Japan national team TV schedule
Mali national team TV schedule
Mexico national team TV schedule
Morocco national team TV schedule
Netherlands national team TV schedule
Nicaragua national team TV schedule
Nigeria national team TV schedule
North Macedonia national team TV schedule
Northern Ireland national team TV schedule
Norway national team TV schedule
Panama national team TV schedule
Paraguay national team TV schedule
Peru national team TV schedule
Poland national team TV schedule
Portugal national team TV schedule
Qatar national team TV schedule
Republic of Ireland national team TV schedule
Romania national team TV schedule
Saudi Arabia national team TV schedule
Scotland national team TV schedule
Senegal national team TV schedule
Serbia national team TV schedule
Slovakia national team TV schedule
Slovenia national team TV schedule
South Africa national team TV schedule
South Korea national team TV schedule
Spain national team TV schedule
Sweden national team TV schedule
Switzerland national team TV schedule
Tunisia national team TV schedule
Turkey national team TV schedule
Ukraine national team TV schedule
Uruguay national team TV schedule
USA Men’s national team TV schedule
USA Women’s national team TV schedule
Venezuela national team TV schedule
Wales national team TV schedule
So whether it’s the FIFA World Cup, Copa América, Gold Cup, European Championships, we’ve got you covered. Similarly, we feature games from other competitions too. All of the games are listed including friendlies.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
