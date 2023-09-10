Keep up with every game of La Selecta available in the US with our El Salvador National Team TV schedule.

El Salvador has not qualified for the FIFA World Cup since 1982 – one of only two appearances. Neither time did they advance past the group stage or secure a point. In fact, they only scored one total goal in the tournament.

But on the regional stage, El Salvador has had some minimal success. They finished as runners-up in the CONCACAF Championship (pre-Gold Cup) in the 1963 and 1981 editions. In addition, they were champions of the old CCCF Championship in 1943. They also finished third in the Copa Centroamericana six times.

El Salvador TV schedule and streaming links

Sunday, September 10 10:00 PM ET El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago ( CONCACAF Nations League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network



First game: September 14, 1921 (Loss vs. Costa Rica in Guatemala City)

Manager: Hugo Pérez

Best World Cup finish: 16th (1970)

Best Gold Cup/CONCACAF Finish: Runners-up (1963, 1981)

Where can I watch the El Salvador match?

El Salvador plays in various competitions, and as a result, you’ll find games on different networks and platforms.

The CONCACAF Nations League competition steams on the Paramount+ service. The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be on Univision/TUDN, with English-language broadcast details still to be determined as of Fall 2023.

If El Salvador matches up against the USA, those games can end up on TNT, TBS, and the Max streaming service if the US is the home team. Telemundo, Universo, and/or Peacock will have the Spanish coverage of these games.

Should El Salvador return to the World Cup in 2026, FOX Sports and Telemundo are once again home to the big games. Details for 2026 CONCACAF Qualifying have yet to be announced.

Fubo has all the channels – except for Paramount+ exclusive matches – that show games.

