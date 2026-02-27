Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius vs. Erling Haaland headlines 2025-26 UEFA Champions League last 16: Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane discover opponents after dramatic draw

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout bracket has delivered exactly what European soccer fans crave: heavyweight clashes, rising stars on collision courses, and a clear path to Budapest. With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior set to face Erling Haaland, and with Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, and Harry Kane all discovering their respective fates, the draw has shaped a blockbuster spring across the continent. Each club now knows the road it must travel, and it is anything but simple.

The ceremony, staged in Nyon by UEFA, confirmed the Round of 16 matchups and revealed the full bracket through to the final in Budapest. What emerged was a mix of historic rivalries, modern classics, and tantalizing potential semi-final showdowns.

The standout tie sees Real Madrid face Manchester City in a clash that has defined recent Champions League history. This encounter ensures that Mbappe and Vinicius will go head-to-head with Haaland, renewing a rivalry that has shaped the modern European narrative.

The numbers underline the rivalry’s intensity: the two clubs have shared wins and draws evenly in recent years, producing razor-thin margins in decisive moments.

Yamal, Dembele, and Kane learn their fate

Now to the lingering question surrounding some of Europe’s most exciting attacking names. Lamine Yamal and Barcelona will face Newcastle. The matchup rekindles memories of early 2000s encounters between the Spanish and English clubs. For the Blaugrana, the bracket appears manageable, though potential later clashes with Arsenal or Atletico Madrid loom large.

Ousmane Dembele’s Paris Saint-Germain must navigate Chelsea, a rematch of their recent Club World Cup final meeting, a game the English club won convincingly. This tie promises intensity and tactical nuance.

On the other hand, Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich faces Atalanta, a dangerous and dynamic Italian side capable of unsettling Europe’s elite. Should Bayern progress, a potential quarter-final against either Real Madrid or Manchester City awaits, a daunting prospect.

Quarter-final and semi-final outlook

The bracket ensures that the winner of Real Madrid vs Manchester City could meet Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. Beyond that, a potential semi-final against PSG or Liverpool looms.

On the opposite side, Barcelona’s path could eventually bring a showdown with Atletico Madrid or Arsenal, raising the possibility of a fiercely contested all-Spanish or Anglo-Spanish semi-final.

The first legs of the Round of 16 are scheduled for March 10–11, with return fixtures the following week. From there, the route to the final, set for May 30 in Budapest, is now clearly mapped.

