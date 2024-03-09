In the modern era, Paris Saint Germain dominates the French soccer scene. To make sure you don’t miss a game, read on for our PSG TV schedule.

An influx of money combined with a devoted and passionate fanbase changed the club. Before Qatar Sports Investments took over, PSG had two Ligue 1 titles. Now, the Parisians open each season as the clear favorites to win each domestic competition.

To see the club perform throughout the year, here is our PSG TV schedule and the associated streaming links.

PSG on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, March 10 08:00 AM ET Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz

Wednesday, March 13 04:10 PM ET Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nice ( Coupe de France ) FS2 , FS2 , FOX Deportes , FOX Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Sunday, March 17 03:45 PM ET Montpellier vs. Paris Saint-Germain ( French Ligue 1 ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz



Founded: 1970

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Manager: Luis Enrique

Ligue 1 titles: 10

Champions League titles: 0

Social Media:



PSG TV Schedule and Streaming Links

PSG is not as easy to access as the other major clubs in Europe, relatively speaking. For one, the Premier League is consistently on linear TV. Also, the Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga and Serie A are all on major streaming services ESPN+ and Paramount+.

Currently, beIN SPORTS holds the rights to broadcast Ligue 1 in the United States. The easiest way to access this is via fuboTV.

Watch PSG on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

We recommend Fubo as a great option to watch over 25 sports and news channels from your office, home, or on the go.

Lineup

When QSI took over in 2011, the new ownership provided unbeknownst funding to PSG. Now, we see some of the sport’s most recognizable names wear the red, white and blue PSG kit.

PSG Kits

Schedule of Upcoming Matches

The easiest way to see a full schedule of what games are to come is to look at the Ligue 1 TV schedule. Not only does this include PSG’s games, but you can keep track of the club’s biggest rivals like Lyon, Nice and Marseille.

As stated previously, beIN SPORTS carries Ligue 1 games. Oftentimes, beIN SPORTS is unavailable on providers. The best way to keep up is to use something like Fanatiz or fuboTV. Then, Paramount+ has Champions League coverage, which PSG is a regular on.

PSG club history

Paris Saint-Germain, commonly called PSG, are relatively young among famous clubs. They were founded in 1970, via a merger of Paris FC and Stade Saint-Germain. In a dramatic split, Paris FC was re-formed shortly after in 1972, while PSG was sent down to the third tier. They quickly earned promotion back to the first division in just two seasons, and they’ve remained ever since.

PSG wears the red/white/blue colors of Paris and France. Their badge features the iconic Eiffel Tower, representing Paris, and the fleur de lys represents the royal heritage of Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Paris play their home matches at the Parc des Princes, their home since 1974. This is actually the third version of the stadium on the site, opened in 1972. It was formerly the home of the French national football and rugby teams, until 1998 when the Stade de France opened.

PSG’s main rivals are Olympique de Marseille, with whom they contest Le Classique. They are the only two French sides to have won major European trophies, and are the two most successful clubs in French football overall. The rivalry has risen in importance has PSG has improved over the years.

PSG hold the record for Ligue 1 (10), Coupe de France (14), Coupe de la Ligue (9) and Trophée des Champions (11). However, 20 of those trophies (including 8 of their 10 Ligue 1 titles) have come since the 2011 takeover by Qatar Sports Investments. In Europe, PSG won the 1996 Cup Winners’ Cup and 2001 Intertoto Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain actually started as a fan-owned club with 20,000 members. From 1973 through the present, the club has been in private hands. As noted above, the 2011 takeover by QSI was a major turning point for PSG. It turned the club from a respectable outfit into one of the biggest and most popular in the world.

The backing of near-unlimited financial resources has allowed PSG to bring in some of the biggest stars in the world. Zlatan Ibrahimović, Thiago Silva, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, and of course the incomparable Lionel Messi are some of the superstars who’ve joined PSG over the past decade.

PSG news and feature pieces

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).