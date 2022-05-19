World Soccer Talk’s Germany National Football Team TV schedule provides the information for all of Die Mannschaft’s fixtures.

Four World Cup wins highlight the successes of Germany’s men’s national side. Consistently boasting players throughout the best clubs in Europe, some of history’s best players represented Germany, or formerly West Germany.

For instance, Gerd Muller, Franz Beckenbauer, Lothar Matthaus and Miroslav Klose all lit up the World Cup and European Championship. Most recently, Germany picked up its fourth World Cup in 2014. That number is tied for second-most in the competition’s history. Plus, Germany has three European Championships in the competition’s 16 previous iterations.

Where can I watch the Germany match?

First game: April 5, 1908 (Loss vs. Switzerland in Basel)

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann

Best World Cup finish: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Best European Championship Finish: Winners (1972, 1980, 1996)



Social Media:



Germany TV schedule and streaming links

With FOX acquiring the rights to the European Championship starting in 2024, it seems FOX, FS1 and FS2 will be the home of the Germany National Team TV schedule. There are a handful of exceptions. For instance, ESPN could have the one-off friendly against the United States.

Plus, ESPN retains the rights to the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, a competition which Germany thrived in ahead of Qatar 2022.

However, the best way to see a competitive German squad with something to play for is at one of the aforementioned competitions. As of now, those run through FOX.

fuboTV carries the channels necessary to watch the World Cup and European Championships. World Cup Qualifying is on FOX Sports, with select games on fuboTV. Only games between major opponents reaches linear TV.

Lineup

Germany’s proud history of world-class talents extends into the modern era. A number of Die Mannschaft’s representatives hail from the Bundesliga, with a particular emphasis on Bayern Munich.

In fact, just looking at one potential starting XI for Germany, half the lineup represents Bayern Munich.

This dominance extends into the club’s greatness, winning the 2020 UEFA Champion League. In turn, Germany is always a competitor at the World Cup or European Championship.

Germany seems to always have depth, which is a key to winning the World Cup.

Take the midfield. Toni Kroos may be aging, yes. However, he is still a central rock that delivers passes all over the field. Plus, he provides a level of experience having won the World Cup and the UEFA Champions League with both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, striker seems to be something of a desired area. Thomas Muller can fill in for that spot. However, Hansi Flick will expect more out of players like Timo Werner.

Defensively, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, who plays for Barcelona, seems to be massively unfortunate having peaked in his career during the long tenure of Manuel Neuer. The best goalkeeper over the last decade remains one of Europe’s, and the world’s, best between the sticks.

Germany Kits

Germany national football team news and feature stories

