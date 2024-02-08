Ecuador’s National Football Team TV schedule breaks down when and where top watch each game involving South America’s Tricolor.

Ecuador does not have the international prestige of Uruguay, Argentina or Brazil. Therefore, it often receives a designation as being inferior. In terms of history, that is true. However, despite a lack of success in regards to trophies, the Ecuadorians match the passion of their neighbors.

To reward them, Ecuador is a frequent contestant in the World Cup, coming out of a volatile qualification process in CONMEBOL.

To be fair, Ecuador is rarely ever a true competitor. Including 2022, Ecuador reached four World Cups in the last six tournaments. The best result of that was a trip to the round of 16 in 2006. There, El Tri lost to a David Beckham goal, 1-0.

Regardless, Ecuador carries prestige and history. You can watch it add to that history using the Ecuador National Team TV schedule.

Where can I watch the Ecuador match?

Sunday, March 24 05:00 PM ET Italy vs. Ecuador ( International Friendly ) Fanatiz Fanatiz



First game: August 8, 1938 (Draw vs. Bolivia in Bogotá)

Manager: Felix Sanchez

Best World Cup finish: Round of 16 (2006)

Best Copa America Finish: Fourth (1959, 1993)

Ecuador TV schedule and streaming links

Ecuador plays in just two consistent competitions right now. The Copa America features all the teams in CONMEBOL, as does World Cup Qualifying. Of course, there is also the chances for friendlies against practically any other team in the world.

For viewers in the United States, we recommend fuboTV to watch Ecuador on TV. The Copa America does not necessarily ‘require’ fuboTV, those games air on FOX, FS1 and FS2 during the tournament. However, the same does not apply to World Cup Qualifying.

In the United States, World Cup Qualifying for South America airs exclusively on fuboTV. Each of the 10 teams in the confederation play the other nine teams home and away. It is full of drama, and it is only available on the Fubo Sports Channels.

Ecuador national football team news and feature stories

