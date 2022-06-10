Brighton and Hove Albion supporters groups may not be as frequent as the ‘big six’ in England. That being said, each Premier League club, and English club for that matter, generally has a strong following. That could be domestic or international.
In the United States, Brighton has something of a following. And, yes, that goes beyond just the American Express Stadium which Brighton calls home. A growing acceptance of ‘smaller clubs’ in the United States is helping Brighton and Hove Albion to develop supporters groups stateside.
It is brash to think Brighton could ever rival a club like Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal. However, with strong performances on a considerably lower budget, there are more and more Brighton fans each year.
Directory for Brighton and Hove Albion supporters groups
We Are Brighton fan website
Brighton Fans worldwide website
Stateside Seagulls on Twitter
TV schedule for Brighton and Hove Albion supporters groups
Promotion to the Premier League some years ago made the AmEx a standard stop for the ‘bigger’ clubs. Brighton features on the Premier League TV schedule on the NBC family of networks and Peacock Premium. With its status as a regular underdog, Brighton sometimes gets promoted to linear channels, not just streaming.
However, the FA Cup and League Cup are almost exclusive to streaming in the United States. In both cases, Brighton games feature on ESPN+ for the cup competitions including the Seagulls.
