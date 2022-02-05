No other clubs carries as successful of a record in England’s top flight as Manchester United. Whether that be prior to the establishment of the Premier League or over the last 30 years, United’s 20 titles reigns supreme. As a result, it’s no wonder they’re the most popular English soccer team in the States. So much so that we put together this Manchester United TV schedule to make it easier to find their games.

Manchester United TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Manchester United on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, March 30 04:00 PM ET Brentford vs. Manchester United ( English Premier League ) Peacock Premium Peacock Premium



Founded: 1878 (as Newton Heath Football Club, adopted current name in 1902)

Stadium: Old Trafford

Manager: Erik ten Hag

English top-flight titles: 20

Champions League titles: 3

Social Media:



Where to find Man United on TV

More often than not, Manchester United features on USA Network or NBC as part of its Premier League coverage each weekend. When not one of the featured matches, those Premier League games can be found on Peacock Premium, NBC’s paid streaming service. FA Cup and League Cup games featuring Man U can be found on ESPN/ESPN+, while UEFA competitions stream on Paramount+.

With the development of cord-cutting and streaming, you do not need cable to watch USA or NBC. Fubo and Peacock Premium provide a number of EPL games each weekend. Plus, there are also on-demand recorded games on these services.

Watch Manchester United on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

We recommend Fubo as a great option to watch over 25 sports and news channels from your office, home, or on the go.

Manchester United Kits

Man United Supporters Groups in the United States: View our list

Schedule of upcoming matches

Manchester United may not be the England- and Europe-dominating side it was in previous eras. That being said, the club is still exciting to watch.

Generally speaking, the World Soccer Talk Premier League TV schedule tracks the channel and time for all of the competition’s games. United is guaranteed to make headlines because of its star power, and that source has all the necessary information.

Like other major EPL sides, Manchester United also has its own media entity, MUTV. This is a subscription-based service that carries full replays of games, pre-game and post-game reaction and coverage, feature interviews and other forms of content.

Man United history

Manchester United FC were founded in 1878, and are arguably the most famous football club in the world. Originally they were known as Newton Heath and wore green and gold. Those original colors are sometimes flown by supporters today when protesting against current ownership. The club adopted the Manchester United name in 1902.

Like rivals Manchester City, United’s badge features a version of the city of Manchester council coat of arms – most prominently a ship at full sail. The red devil was added in 1970. For the majority of the club’s history, they have worn their famous red tops with white shorts and black socks.

Since 1910, Old Trafford has been home to Manchester United. The stadium, nicknamed the Theater of Dreams, is the largest club stadium in the UK, and eleventh-largest in Europe. The stadium was damaged by bombing during World War II, and as a result United were forced to share Maine Road with rivals City from 1941-49.

United have a very full trophy case, with 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, six League Cups, and 21 Community Shields. They’ve captured three European Cups/Champions Leagues, and one each of the Europa League, Cup Winners’ Cup, Super Cup, Intercontinental and Club World Cup.

Being one of the most successful clubs anywhere breeds rivalries, and United are no exception. Heated contests with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Leeds are annual events on the season fixture list.

In 1958, tragedy struck the club when 23 people were killed, including eight United players, in what became known as the Munich air disaster. United were returning from a European Cup match in Belgrade when their plane crashed attempting to take off during a storm in Munich.

The list of legends to have played for Manchester United goes on and on. From ages past to the present, there is no shortage of household names in the footballing word who’ve worn the famous red kit. George Best, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Bobby Charlton, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Eric Cantona are only a small handful of the icons who’ve led the club to glory.

On the sidelines, you can’t mention United without also mentioning Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scottish manager was at the helm of United from 1986 to 2013, and has more trophies than any other manager in the history of the game.

Manchester United news and feature articles

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).