Browse the Serie A TV schedule below for games shown on US television and online.

Where to live stream Serie A matches

Beginning last season in 2021, Serie A picked up a new rights holder in the United States. Exclusive coverage is on the CBS via streaming service Paramount+ for the next three seasons.

Watch Serie A on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Serie A TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Paramount+ delivers more than 400 club matches live each season through the end of the2023/24 season, featuring all 380 Serie A matches, at least 25 Coppa Italia matches including all contests from the fourth knockout round on, and the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia. Select matches will be televised each year on CBS Sports linear platforms including CBS Sports Network.

Saturday, February 17 09:00 AM ET Napoli vs. Genoa ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network 12:00 PM ET Hellas Verona vs. Juventus ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network 02:45 PM ET Atalanta vs. Sassuolo ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, February 18 06:30 AM ET Lazio vs. Bologna ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network 09:00 AM ET Empoli vs. Fiorentina ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 09:00 AM ET Udinese vs. Cagliari ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 12:00 PM ET Frosinone Calcio vs. AS Roma ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network 02:45 PM ET Monza vs. AC Milan ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network

Thursday, February 22 02:45 PM ET Torino vs. Lazio ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Friday, February 23 02:45 PM ET Bologna vs. Hellas Verona ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Saturday, February 24 09:00 AM ET Sassuolo vs. Empoli ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 12:00 PM ET Salernitana vs. Monza ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 02:45 PM ET Genoa vs. Udinese ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Sunday, February 25 06:30 AM ET Juventus vs. Frosinone Calcio ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 09:00 AM ET Cagliari vs. Napoli ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 12:00 PM ET Lecce vs. Inter Milan ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 02:45 PM ET AC Milan vs. Atalanta ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Monday, February 26 12:30 PM ET AS Roma vs. Torino ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 02:45 PM ET Fiorentina vs. Lazio ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Wednesday, February 28 12:00 PM ET Sassuolo vs. Napoli ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+ 02:45 PM ET Inter Milan vs. Atalanta ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Meanwhile, Serie A games in Canada are available via fuboTV.

About Italian soccer schedules

The Italian soccer system mimics the other major leagues in Europe. Serie A is the top flight, represented by mainstay teams like Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, Napoli and others. Beneath this, Serie B is the second tier, similar to England’s Championship.

We also have TV listings for Serie A teams playing in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, summer friendlies, domestic competitions such as the Italian Cup, and games featuring the Italy national team. Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.

Serie A History

With the 1929-30 season, Serie A as we know it today had its start. On September 17, 1929, the first season of Serie A started, kicking off a legacy that is still going strong today. Seventeen teams battled it out for the title in the first season of Serie A.

In the first two games, the stage was set for an incredible trip that encapsulated the essence of Italian soccer Their first Serie A championship came from Ambrosiana-Inter, whose name was Internazionale back then. An exciting new sensation was born as the league’s popularity skyrocketed and passionate audiences went to stadiums all around Italy.

Regional organizations governed the tournament for almost twenty years. Between 1922 and 1929, many arrangements were tested until multiple interregional divisions merged into one. The second-highest level, Serie B, was also established during this period.

That was about the time when the dominant Fascist party in Italy ordered that no foreigners may play in the league. Many people of Italian ancestry came to the United States from South America, a phenomenon known as ‘rimpatriato’, which helped to mitigate this.

The Serie A has been played using a round-robin system since the 1929–30 season, with each team playing the other side both at home and away. Prior to this, the champion was decided via regional and inter-regional rounds.

Post-war renaissance and dominance of giants

The Grande Torino emerged in the years after WWII, ushering in a golden age of Italian soccer. From 1943 through 1949, Torino FC won five straight Serie A championships under the tutelage of coach Vittorio Pozzo. A tragic aircraft accident in 1949 killed several members of the Grande Torino squad and ended the team’s illustrious run. This incident is still a significant part of Serie A’s history.

The Serie A was put on hold from 1915 to 1919 and again from 1944 to 1945 because of the First and Second World Wars, respectively.

In the latter half of the 20th century, two soccer behemoths—AC Milan and Juventus—rose to prominence, becoming unstoppable in Serie A and leaving indelible marks on European tournaments. The 1989 and 1990 European Cup victories by the Rossoneri, coached by Arrigo Sacchi and subsequently Fabio Capello, proved Serie A’s dominance on the continent.

Contrarily, Juventus established their supremacy throughout a decade of consistent success in the 1980s and 1990s when they won several Serie A championships and the UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri’s golden age was defined by players like Roberto Baggio, Paolo Rossi, and Alessandro Del Piero.

Serie A: 21st century and modern history

Twenty Italian teams have participated in each season of Serie A since 2004–05. A club may participate in the UEFA Champions League if they finish in the top four in Serie A; a team can participate in the UEFA Europa League if they finish in fifth place and win the Coppa Italia.

The three clubs finishing worst in the league are sent to Serie B. The top three teams from Serie B will be taking their spot.

A low point for Serie A occurred in 2006 during the Calciopoli scandal, which exposed extensive match-fixing and corruption involving several elite Italian teams. Four clubs from the Serie A were named: Fiorentina, Juventus, and AC Milan.

Point deductions, relegations, and hefty penalties were the consequences of the aftermath, which momentarily damaged the league’s prestige. But among Juventus’ numerous eras of supremacy, the most recent being from 2011 to 2020, when the Turin club won an unparalleled nine consecutive trophies.

With a fresh emphasis on luring A-list players and expanding its audience throughout the world, Serie A has been on the rise again in recent years. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who spent three years at Juventus (2018-2021), Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s second successful stint at AC Milan (2020-2023) and other international superstars have pumped up the competition and added interest to Serie A.

Free Serie A TV Resources

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).