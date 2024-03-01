A staple of the soccer world, the Italy National Football Team TV schedule tells you when and where to watch.

The most recent European Champions have a proud history in the world of soccer. Of course, the biggest blemish in that history is perhaps over the last several years. Italy missed out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Despite this, Italy is one of the most successful teams at the biggest sporting event in the world. With four World Cup wins, Italy trails only Brazil in that category.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Italy produced some of the world’s best players over the years.

Where can I watch the Italy match?

Sunday, March 24 04:00 PM ET Italy vs. Ecuador ( International Friendly ) Fanatiz Fanatiz



First game: May 15, 1910 (Win vs. France in Milan)

Manager: Luciano Spalletti

Best World Cup finish: Winners (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Best European Championship Finish: Winners (1968, 2020)



Italy TV schedule and streaming links

Italy’s shocking failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup put the soccer world on hold. Only Brazil has more World Cup titles than the Italians. However, Italy has missed its second-consecutive World Cup.

However, Italy, as a member of UEFA, does participate in UEFA World Cup Qualifying. World Cup Qualifying is on FOX Sports, with select games on fuboTV.. For example, recently, Italy’s loss against North Macedonia was on ESPN2 for hundreds of thousands to watch.

As the Euro 2020 champions, Italy is a regular at the biggest UEFA competition. That airs on FOX Sports starting in 2024.

Lineup

Italians probably want to see a complete overhaul of the national side after consecutive absences from the World Cup. It is remarkable to think that Giorgio Chiellini, despite having over 100 caps for Italy, played in just six World Cup games, none of which came in the knockout stage.

Regardless, Italy’s national team could be seeing a massive change over the coming months and years. However, there are players that made a huge impact in helping Italy win Euro 2020.

Federico Chiesa, Jorginho, Marco Veratti and Lorenzo Insigne are all great players. As is Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won Euro 2020 player of the tournament. These players, as well as some new ones, are the backbone of Italy.

There is a gap between young talent and those on their way out. Some of the players in the middle of that gap include Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolò Barella and Matteo Pessina.

In goal, there is no replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma. He showed at Euro 2020 what he is capable of. Plus, he made a big money move to PSG after dominating with AC Milan. However, should something happen to Donnarumma, Alex Meret is the most logical choice as the backup.

There will be changes, so it should be interesting to see how Roberto Mancini deals with the embarrassment of missing out on Qatar 2022.

Italy Kits

Italy national football team news and feature stories

