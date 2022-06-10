Aston Villa is one of the most-storied and iconic clubs to play in the English Premier League. While the club is down from the times of its European Cup in 1982, there is room for optimism at Villa Park.
Spaniard Unai Emery, former manager of Valencia, Sevilla, PSG, Arsenal, and others, is now in charge at Villa.
The club also has a strong following in the United States. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who represents the USMNT, called Villa Park home for eight seasons from 2008 to 2016. Unsurprisingly, his appearances built an already consistent following of Aston Villa supporters groups in the United States.
Directory of Aston Villa supporters groups
ARIZONA
CALIFORNIA
San Diego Aston Villa Supporters Group on Facebook
AVFC San Diego on Twitter
Aston Villa FC California (San Francisco) Website
AVFC California on Facebook
AVFC California on Twitter
COLORADO
Denver Villans on Facebook
Denver Villans on Twitter
FLORIDA
AVSC Florida Lions on Facebook
AVCS Florida Lions on Twitter
GEORGIA
Aston Villa Atlanta Group on Facebook
ILLINOIS
Illinois Lions on Facebook
Chicago Aston Villa Lions Club on Facebook
AVFC Lions Chicago on Twitter
North American Lions on Instagram
MARYLAND
MD Lions on Facebook
Maryland Lions Club on Twitter
MASSACHUSETTS
MICHIGAN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Lions on Facebook
Minnesota Lions on Twitter
NEVADA
NEW YORK
NYC Lions on Facebook
New York City Villans on Twitter
Western New York Lions on Instagram
NORTH CAROLINA
NC Villans on Twitter
Ashevillans on Facebook
Ashevillans on Instagram
OHIO
Cleveland Lions on Facebook
Cincinnati Lions on Facebook
Cincinnati Lions on Twitter
Villa Cincinnati on Instagram
Columbus Lions on Facebook
Columbus Lions on Twitter
PENNSYLVANIA
Philadelphia Lions on Facebook
Philadelphia Lions on Twitter
Pittsburgh Lions on Facebook
Pittsburgh Lions on Twitter
TENNESSEE
Aston Villa Memphis Lions Club on Facebook
Memphis Villa Lions on Twitter
AVFC_901 on Instagram
TEXAS
Austin Lions on Facebook
Official AVFC Austin on Twitter
Austin Lions on Instagram
Dallas Lions on Facebook
Space City Lions (Houston) website
AVSC Space City Lions, Houston on Facebook
Space City Lions on Twitter
WASHINGTON
Seattle Lions on Facebook
Aston Villa Supporters Club, Seattle on Twitter
AVFC Seattle on Instagram
WASHINGTON, D.C.
TV schedule for Aston Villa supporters groups
That conglomerate of Villa fans can watch their Lions battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. Interestingly, Aston Villa has the most League Cup game appearances and wins, highlighted by give trophy wins in that competition.
For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each Aston Villa game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.
The bigger Aston Villa supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the Claret and Blue army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.
Recommended viewing option:
|
Watch Aston Villa games
Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels
|Sign Up
Related posts
Latest Aston Villa news
Aston Villa hires Steven Gerrard as new manager
Coutinho will ‘go up a level’ at Villa, says Gerrard
Directory of Supporters Groups for Premier League teams
Introduction to Supporters Groups
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season