Aston Villa is one of the most-storied and iconic clubs to play in the English Premier League. While the club is down from the times of its European Cup in 1982, there is room for optimism at Villa Park.

Spaniard Unai Emery, former manager of Valencia, Sevilla, PSG, Arsenal, and others, is now in charge at Villa.

The club also has a strong following in the United States. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who represents the USMNT, called Villa Park home for eight seasons from 2008 to 2016. Unsurprisingly, his appearances built an already consistent following of Aston Villa supporters groups in the United States.

Directory of Aston Villa supporters groups

ARIZONA

Arizona Villans on Facebook

CALIFORNIA

San Diego Aston Villa Supporters Group on Facebook

AVFC San Diego on Twitter

Aston Villa FC California (San Francisco) Website

AVFC California on Facebook

AVFC California on Twitter

COLORADO

Denver Villans on Facebook

Denver Villans on Twitter

FLORIDA

AVSC Florida Lions on Facebook

AVCS Florida Lions on Twitter

GEORGIA

Aston Villa Atlanta Group on Facebook

ILLINOIS

Illinois Lions on Facebook

Chicago Aston Villa Lions Club on Facebook

AVFC Lions Chicago on Twitter

North American Lions on Instagram

MARYLAND

MD Lions on Facebook

Maryland Lions Club on Twitter

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston Lions on Facebook

MICHIGAN

Detroit Lions on Facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Minnesota Lions on Facebook

Minnesota Lions on Twitter

NEVADA

Las Vegas Lions on Facebook

NEW YORK

NYC Lions on Facebook

New York City Villans on Twitter

Western New York Lions on Instagram

NORTH CAROLINA

NC Villans on Twitter

Ashevillans on Facebook

Ashevillans on Instagram

OHIO

Cleveland Lions on Facebook

Cincinnati Lions on Facebook

Cincinnati Lions on Twitter

Villa Cincinnati on Instagram

Columbus Lions on Facebook

Columbus Lions on Twitter

PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia Lions on Facebook

Philadelphia Lions on Twitter

Pittsburgh Lions on Facebook

Pittsburgh Lions on Twitter

TENNESSEE

Aston Villa Memphis Lions Club on Facebook

Memphis Villa Lions on Twitter

AVFC_901 on Instagram

TEXAS

Austin Lions on Facebook

Official AVFC Austin on Twitter

Austin Lions on Instagram

Dallas Lions on Facebook

Space City Lions (Houston) website

AVSC Space City Lions, Houston on Facebook

Space City Lions on Twitter

WASHINGTON

Seattle Lions on Facebook

Aston Villa Supporters Club, Seattle on Twitter

AVFC Seattle on Instagram

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Capital Villans on Facebook

TV schedule for Aston Villa supporters groups

That conglomerate of Villa fans can watch their Lions battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. Interestingly, Aston Villa has the most League Cup game appearances and wins, highlighted by give trophy wins in that competition.

For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each Aston Villa game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.

The bigger Aston Villa supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the Claret and Blue army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.

