Soccer TV schedules

We've organized the TV schedules into the different leagues and competitions, including international soccer.

Soccer Games Today:

Soccer certainly is a sport that seems to transpire each day. Domestic, intercontinental, and international soccer competitions make players busy throughout the year.

However, there will be off days, particularly in between league seasons.

For a full list of what games are today, if there are any, visit our upcoming games section.

Soccer TV schedules

Browse through these soccer TV schedules below to find your team’s next game:

• AFC Asian Cup TV schedule

• AFC Champions League TV schedule

• Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying TV schedule

• Africa Cup of Nations TV schedule

• Argentine Primera División TV schedule

• Belgian Pro League TV schedule

• Brasileirāo TV schedule

• Club Friendlies TV schedule

• CONCACAF Champions Cup TV schedule

• CONCACAF Gold Cup TV Schedule

• CONCACAF Nations League TV schedule

• CONCACAF W Championship TV schedule

• CONMEBOL Copa América TV schedule

• CONMEBOL Women’s Copa América TV schedule

• CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores TV schedule

• CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana TV schedule

• Dutch Eredivisie TV schedule

• English Championship TV schedule

• English FA Cup TV schedule

• English League Cup TV Schedule

• English League One TV Schedule

• English League Two TV Schedule

• English Premier League TV schedule

• English Women’s Super League TV schedule

• FIFA Club World Cup TV schedule

• French Coupe de France TV schedule

• French D1 Feminine TV schedule

• French Ligue Un TV schedule

• French Women’s Cup TV schedule

• German 2. Bundesliga TV schedule

• German Bundesliga TV schedule

• German DFB-Pokal TV schedule

• International Friendlies TV schedule

• Italian Coppa Italia TV schedule

• Italian Serie A TV schedule

• Leagues Cup TV schedule

• Mexican Liga MX TV schedule

• Mexican Liga MX Femenil TV schedule

• MLS TV schedule

• NISA TV schedule

• NWSL TV schedule

• Olympics TV schedule

• Portuguese Primeira Liga TV schedule

• Scottish Championship TV schedule

• Scottish Cup TV schedule

• Scottish League Cup TV schedule

• Scottish Premiership TV schedule

• She Believes Cup TV schedule

• Spanish Copa del Rey TV schedule

• Spanish La Liga TV schedule

• Spanish Supercopa TV schedule

• Swedish Allsvenskan TV schedule

• Turkish Super Lig TV schedule

• UEFA Champions League TV schedule

• UEFA Europa Conference League schedule

• UEFA Europa League TV schedule

• UEFA European Championship schedule

• UEFA Nations League TV schedule

• USL Championship TV schedule

• USL League One TV schedule

• US Open Cup TV schedule

• Women’s Africa Cup of Nations TV schedule

• Women’s Champions League TV schedule

• The Women’s Cup TV schedule

• Women’s soccer TV schedule

• Women’s World Cup TV schedule

• Women’s World Cup Qualifying TV schedule

• World Cup TV Schedule

• World Cup qualifiers TV schedule

