Manchester City continues to build its fanbase in the United States. There are several Manchester City Supporters Groups across the country.
With its own Twitter account for Manchester City fans in the States, City also has a sister team in New York. Named New York City FC, better known as NYCFC, the club won the 2021 MLS Cup after defeating Portland in the final.
In the past, City players have included some Americans. They include Claudio Reyna, Zack Steffen, Erik Palmer-Brown and Mix Diskerud.
City continue to see the United States as a target to acquire more promising youngsters.
This summer, Manchester City are playing exhibition games in the United States.
Directory of Manchester City supporters groups
BIRMINGHAM, AL
PHOENIX, AZ
Man City Phoenix on Twitter
Man City Phoenix Website
TUSCON, AZ
Man City Tucson on Twitter
Man City Tucson on Facebook
BEL AIR, CA
FRESNO, CA
Fresno Cityzens on Twitter
Fresno Cityzens Website
HOLLYWOOD, CA
Hollywood MCFC on Twitter
Hollywood MCFC on Instagram
LOS ANGELES, CA
MCFC Los Angeles Redondo Beach on Twitter
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Blues on Twitter
SAN DIEGO, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco MCFC on Facebook
VENTURA, CA
DENVER, CO
NORTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA
North Florida Blues on Twitter
Manchester City Fans of Northeast Florida on Facebook
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TAMPA BAY, FL
Man City on Tampa Bay on Twitter
SOUTH FLORIDA, FL
Man City South Florida on Twitter
Man City South Florida on Facebook
Man City South Florida on Instagram
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Cityzens on Twitter
ATL Cityzens Website
ATL Cityzens on Facebook
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago MCFC on Twitter
Chicago MCFC Website
Windy City Blue on Twitter
INDIANA
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
LEXINGTON, KY
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MCFC NOLA on Twitter
MCFC NOLA on Facebook
BOSTON, MA
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY, BOSTON, MA
Northeastern Cityzens on Twitter
DETROIT, MI
MCFC Detroit on Twitter
MCFC Detroit Website
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Man City Grand Rapids on Twitter
KALAMAZOO, MI
LANSING, MI
MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY, LANSING, MICHIGAN
MIDWEST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KANSAS CITY, KS AND MO
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI, COLUMBIA, MO
LAS VEGAS, NV
CHARLOTTE, NC
UNIVERSITY OF NC, CHAPEL HILL, NC
WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY, WAKE FOREST, NC
NEW JERSEY
BUFFALO, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Sky Blues on Twitter
New York Sky Blues Website
ROCHESTER, NY
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Cityzens on Twitter
Syracuse Cityzens on Facebook
RALEIGH, NC
CINCINNATI, OH
COLUMBUS, OH
OREGON
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MCFC Philly on Twitter
MCFC Philly Website
KNOXVILLE, TN
NASHVILLE, TN
AUSTIN, TX
MCFC Austin on Twitter
MCFC Austin on Facebook
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS A&M UNVIERSITY
DALLAS, TX
Blue Moon Dallas on Twitter
Blue Moon Dallas Website
FRISCO SKY BLUES, DALLAS, TX
HOUSTON, TX
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Cityzens on Twitter
San Antonio Cityzens on Facebook
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON, DC
Cap City Blues on Twitter
Cap City Blues on Facebook
GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY, WASHINGTON DC
MILWAUKEE, WI
TV schedule for Manchester City supporters groups
That conglomerate of City fans can watch their Citizens battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.
For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each Manchester City game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.
The bigger Manchester City supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the Man City army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.
