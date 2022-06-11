Manchester City continues to build its fanbase in the United States. There are several Manchester City Supporters Groups across the country.

With its own Twitter account for Manchester City fans in the States, City also has a sister team in New York. Named New York City FC, better known as NYCFC, the club won the 2021 MLS Cup after defeating Portland in the final.

In the past, City players have included some Americans. They include Claudio Reyna, Zack Steffen, Erik Palmer-Brown and Mix Diskerud.

City continue to see the United States as a target to acquire more promising youngsters.

This summer, Manchester City are playing exhibition games in the United States.

Directory of Manchester City supporters groups

BIRMINGHAM, AL

MCFC Birmingham on Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ

Man City Phoenix on Twitter

Man City Phoenix Website

TUSCON, AZ

Man City Tucson on Twitter

Man City Tucson on Facebook

BEL AIR, CA

Bel Air Cityzens on Twitter

FRESNO, CA

Fresno Cityzens on Twitter

Fresno Cityzens Website

HOLLYWOOD, CA

Hollywood MCFC on Twitter

Hollywood MCFC on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CA

MCFC Los Angeles Redondo Beach on Twitter

ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Orange County Blues on Twitter

SAN DIEGO, CA

San Diego MCFC on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

San Francisco MCFC on Facebook

VENTURA, CA

Man City Ventura on Twitter

DENVER, CO

MCFC Denver on Twitter

NORTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA

North Florida Blues on Twitter

Manchester City Fans of Northeast Florida on Facebook

TALLAHASSEE, FL

MCFC Tallahassee on Twitter

TAMPA BAY, FL

Man City on Tampa Bay on Twitter

SOUTH FLORIDA, FL

Man City South Florida on Twitter

Man City South Florida on Facebook

Man City South Florida on Instagram

ATLANTA, GA

ATL Cityzens on Twitter

ATL Cityzens Website

ATL Cityzens on Facebook

CHICAGO, IL

Chicago MCFC on Twitter

Chicago MCFC Website

Windy City Blue on Twitter

INDIANA

Cityzens Indiana on Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Cityanapolis on Twitter

LEXINGTON, KY

Lex Cityzens on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS, LA

MCFC NOLA on Twitter

MCFC NOLA on Facebook

BOSTON, MA

MCFC Boston on Twitter

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY, BOSTON, MA

Northeastern Cityzens on Twitter

DETROIT, MI

MCFC Detroit on Twitter

MCFC Detroit Website

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Man City Grand Rapids on Twitter

KALAMAZOO, MI

Blue In The Zoo on Twitter

LANSING, MI

Lansing Cityzens on Twitter

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY, LANSING, MICHIGAN

MSU Citizens on Twitter

MIDWEST

The City Blue on Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Twin Cityzens on Twitter

KANSAS CITY, KS AND MO

Kansas Cityzens on Twitter

UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI, COLUMBIA, MO

Mizzou Cityzens on Twitter

LAS VEGAS, NV

MCFC Las Vegas on Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NC

Queen Cityzens on Twitter

UNIVERSITY OF NC, CHAPEL HILL, NC

Tarheel Cityzens on Twitter

WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY, WAKE FOREST, NC

WFU Cityzens on Twitter

NEW JERSEY

Man City NJ on Twitter

BUFFALO, NY

MCFC Buffalo on Twitter

NEW YORK CITY, NY

New York Sky Blues on Twitter

New York Sky Blues Website

ROCHESTER, NY

Rochester Cityzens on Twitter

SYRACUSE, NY

Syracuse Cityzens on Twitter

Syracuse Cityzens on Facebook

RALEIGH, NC

MCFC Raleigh on Twitter

CINCINNATI, OH

MCFC Cincinnati on Twitter

COLUMBUS, OH

Columbus Cityzens on Twitter

OREGON

Cityzens Oregon on Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, PA

MCFC Philly on Twitter

MCFC Philly Website

KNOXVILLE, TN

MCFC Knoxville on Twitter

NASHVILLE, TN

MCFC Nashville on Twitter

AUSTIN, TX

MCFC Austin on Twitter

MCFC Austin on Facebook

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS A&M UNVIERSITY

TAMU Cityzens on Twitter

DALLAS, TX

Blue Moon Dallas on Twitter

Blue Moon Dallas Website

FRISCO SKY BLUES, DALLAS, TX

Frisco Sky Blues on Twitter

HOUSTON, TX

Houston Cityzens on Twitter

SAN ANTONIO, TX

San Antonio Cityzens on Twitter

San Antonio Cityzens on Facebook

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

MCFC Seattle on Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC

Cap City Blues on Twitter

Cap City Blues on Facebook

GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY, WASHINGTON DC

GWU Cityzens on Twitter

MILWAUKEE, WI

MKE Cityzens on Twitter

TV schedule for Manchester City supporters groups

That conglomerate of City fans can watch their Citizens battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each Manchester City game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.

The bigger Manchester City supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the Man City army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Man City games Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels Sign Up

Related posts

Latest Manchester City news

Directory of Supporters Groups for Premier League teams

Introduction to Supporters Groups

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers