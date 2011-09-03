Protection of your personal information and data

Due to its commercial activity, World Soccer Talk® collects and, in some cases, communicates information about the Users of the website.

1. World Soccer Talk is committed to protecting your privacy. This Privacy Policy describes the information World Soccer Talk collects about its users and visitors and what may happen to that information. If you do not agree with this Privacy Policy, do not use the Site. Our Privacy Policy ensures that any information you provide to us will be kept private and secure. To demonstrate this, we provide details of what information we collect and how we use it. We will never collect information without your explicit consent. This document is an integral part of the World Soccer Talk Terms and Conditions. By accepting the Terms and Conditions, the User accepts the Privacy Policy contained herein.

2. The term “Personal Information” used in this Privacy Policy, means information that identifies you personally, such as your name, address, telephone number, age and/or email address.

The website you have accessed may collect information through contests, questions, competitions, promotional questionnaires or registration forms. Some of our sites may require registration forms to enable you to participate in contests, games or other activities. We collect personally identifiable information (PII) that is voluntarily submitted during the registration process or in response to explicit requests by World Soccer Talk.

We may also collect your IP (Internet Protocol) address to help diagnose problems with our server, and to administer the Site. An IP address is a number that is assigned to your computer when you use the Internet. Your IP address is also used to help identify you within a particular session and to gather broad demographic information. At any time, World Soccer Talk users may request the cancellation of their application and the removal of their account and information from the World Soccer Talk database.

3. In order to provide an optimal service, the Personal Data that World Soccer Talk may collect has the following purposes:

– To develop internal studies on the interests, behavior and demographics of the Users with the objective of better understanding their needs and interests and to provide them with better service or related information.

– Improve our journalistic and promotional initiatives to analyze the pages most visited by Users, the searches performed, improve our content offerings, customize the content, presentation and services.

– Send information or messages about new products and/or services, display advertising or promotions, banners, of interest to our Users, news about World Soccer Talk, in addition to any other information we deem convenient. If the User prefers, he can request to be excluded from the lists for sending promotional or advertising information.

– Share Personal Data with service companies that contribute to improve services according to the interests and/or personal tastes of the Users. These companies or Internet sites generally have policies on confidentiality of information similar to ours. However, World Soccer Talk will ensure that certain standards are met, by signing agreements or conventions whose purpose is the privacy of the Personal Data of our Users. However, World Soccer Talk is not responsible for the improper use of the User’s Personal Data by these companies or Internet sites. In some cases, these service providers will collect information directly from the User (for example if we conduct surveys or contests). In such cases, you will be notified of a service provider’s participation in such activities, and it will be up to you to decide what information you wish to provide and what additional uses the service provider may choose to make of it. In the event that you provide, on your own initiative, additional information to such service providers directly, such service providers will use that information in accordance with their own Privacy Policies.

– To provide the Personal Data of the Users to the entities that intervene in the resolution of disputes between them, such as: Insurance Companies or courts competent to solve such disputes.

4. User data will be provided only by World Soccer Talk in the ways set forth in this Privacy Policy. World Soccer Talk will do its best to protect the privacy of information. It may happen that by virtue of court orders, or legal regulations, World Soccer Talk is compelled to disclose information to authorities or third parties under certain circumstances, or in cases where third parties may intercept or access certain information or data transmissions in which case World Soccer Talk will be liable for the information disclosed.

5. Our content services and contests or related are only available to those who are of legal age. Therefore, those who do not comply with this condition should refrain from providing personal information to be included in our databases. However, they may do so through their parents, guardians or curators, as set out in our Terms and Conditions.

6. The User of World Soccer Talk knows and accepts that World Soccer Talk may use a tracking system through the use of cookies (the “Cookies”). Cookies are small files that are installed on the hard disk, with a limited duration in time that help to personalize the services. We also offer certain features that are only available through the use of Cookies. Cookies can be used to learn about the interests, behavior and demographics of those who visit or are visitors to our websites and thus better understand your needs and interests and better serve you or provide you with related information. To learn how to remove Cookies from your system, please review the Help section of your browser. Also, Cookies or other similar systems installed by third parties may be found on certain pages of our Site. World Soccer Talk does not control the use of Cookies by third parties.

7. According to its Privacy Policy, World Soccer Talk takes the necessary precautions to avoid sending unsolicited e-mails. Furthermore, World Soccer Talk and its Users do not accept “spamming” or unsolicited e-mails. Therefore, it is established that the use of the “Refer a Friend” service for spamming purposes, or the indiscriminate sending of messages of any nature by e-mail, for any purpose whatsoever, is absolutely prohibited. Eventually, World Soccer Talk may send you e-mails for the following purposes:

-After the registration in a contest, to send you the data of your registration.

-As part of a Newsletter.

-As promotional e-mails.

-To offer related services Anyway, in each of the e-mails we send, we will always offer the possibility to unsubscribe (opt-out) to stop receiving e-mails in the future. Just follow the link “unsubscribe from the newsletter” at the bottom of the daily emails you receive.

8. We employ various security techniques to protect such data from unauthorized access by visitors to the Site from within or outside our company. However, please note that perfect security does not exist on the Internet. Therefore, World Soccer Talk is not responsible for illegal interceptions or violation of its systems or databases by unauthorized persons. World Soccer Talk is also not responsible for the improper use of the information obtained by such means.

9. If there is a sale, merger, consolidation, change in corporate control, transfer of substantial assets, reorganization or liquidation of World Soccer Talk then, at our discretion, we may transfer, sell or assign the information collected on this Site to one or more relevant parties.

10. If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact our customer service: privacy@worldsoccertalk.cms.futbolsitesnetwork.com

11. World Soccer Talk may modify at any time the Terms and Conditions of these Privacy and Confidentiality Policies. Any change will be effective as soon as it is published on the Site. Depending on the nature of the change, we may announce it through (a) the home page of the Site, or (b) an e-mail. However, your continued use of our Site signifies your acceptance of the terms of this Privacy Policy. If you do not agree with the current Privacy Policy, please do not use the Site.

12. We use cookies (small text files transferred from our site to your hard drive) to recognize regular users, track their usage behavior. Cookies do not damage the files or allow anyone to access your personally identifiable information; they simply allow us to customize information and advertisements so that you enjoy your visits to our site or others more. We may share aggregate site usage statistics (not individual usage) and demographic information with advertisers and other third parties, but this data does not include any personally identifiable information.

Data practices are subject to compliance reviews by the NAI

The NAI Opt-out is a tool that allows the user to choose not to have their behavior on the Internet recorded. Alternatively, you can check the ‘Select all’ box and there will be no advertising cookie on your computer and you will be excluded from any behavioural advertising program. Click here if you do not wish to be registered for cookies.

Third-party advertising:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads and collect information when users visit our site.These companies may collect and use information about your visits to this and other websites in order to provide advertisements on our site, other websites and other forms of media, such as mobile apps, about goods and services that may be of interest to you, and to understand how users respond to advertising on our website and other websites. These companies may collect this information using technologies such as cookies and pixels. We may also share personal information such as your email address in hashed non-human readable form with these advertising companies. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, check out http://www.networkadvertising.org/managing/opt_out.asp.