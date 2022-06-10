If seeking one of the American Crystal Palace supporters groups in the United States, you found your spot.

Crystal Palace is not one of the biggest clubs in the world, or Europe, or England, or even London. However, despite not having the spotlight, Crystal Palace regularly competes with the biggest clubs. Of course, do not expect Crystal Palace to be fighting for Premier League titles or in the Champions League. However, the relative success of the club promotes a substantial worldwide following.

In fact, Crystal Palace used to have an American-affiliate team that played in Baltimore. Unfortunately, that club severed ties with the English club in 2010 and dissolved shortly thereafter. Still, it shows the ambition of the club to grow. Consequently, there is a strong following for the Eagles, especially considering its trophy haul.

Directory for Crystal Palace Supporters Groups

UNITED STATES

CPFC in the United States on Facebook
CPFC in the States on Twitter

ALABAMA

CPFC Alabama on Twitter

CALIFORNIA

Fresno supporters group on Twitter
San Diego supporters group on Twitter
Glad All Over San Francisco on Facebook
Glad All Over SF on Twitter
CPFC Supporters Southern California on Twitter

COLORADO

Colorado Palace on Facebook
ColoradoPalace on Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C.

CPFC DC on Twitter

FLORIDA

Crystal Palace Tampa / St. Petersburg on Facebook
Crystal Palace Tampa on Twitter
South Florida Palace on Twitter

GEORGIA

Crystal Palace ATL on Twitter

ILLINOIS

Chicago Palace on Twitter

INDIANA

Crystal Palace Fan Club of Indiana on Facebook

MAINE

Maine Eagles on Twitter

MASSACHUSETTS

CPFC Boston on Twitter

MICHIGAN

Detroit Eagles on Facebook
Detroit Eagles on Twitter

MINNESOTA

CPFC Minnesota on Twitter

NEW YORK

NYEagles on Twitter
New York Eagles on Facebook
CPFC_Buffalo on Twitter
CPFC Syracuse on Twitter

NORTH CAROLINA

Camel City (Winston-Salem) on Twitter
Queen City Eagles on Twitter

OHIO

Crystal Palace Ohio on Twitter
Cincinnati Crystal Palace Supporters on Facebook
Cincinnati CPFC on Twitter

OREGON

CPFCPDX on Twitter

PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia Palace on Twitter

SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina Palace on Twitter

TENNESSEE

Nashville Tennessee on Twitter

TEXAS

Austin CPFC on Twitter
Crystal Palace Waco on Twitter
DFW Palace on Twitter
Houston CPFC on Twitter

VIRGINIA

Richmond Eagles on Twitter

WASHINGTON

Crystal Palace Supporters of Tacoma on Twitter

WISCONSIN

CPFC Madison on Facebook
Crystal Palace MSN on Facebook
CPFC MKE on Twitter

TV schedules for Crystal Palace Supporters Groups

Each season, Crystal Palace competes in at least three competitions. The biggest of those is the Premier League, which airs in the United States on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. Palace is sometimes a dark horse candidate to fight for European qualification, but that achievement eludes Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace’s most likely trophy to win is either the League Cup or the FA Cup. Remarkably, despite a decent history, Crystal Palace has never won either of these trophies. It came close on several occasions, including most recently in the 2015/16 FA Cup, losing in extra time of the Final to Manchester United.

Crystal Palace fans can subscribe to the World Soccer Talk free newsletter. Using this, you can customize your soccer news experience. Select your favorite team and favorite league or competition. Then, each day, you will receive an email with news and notes from that club and the league or tournament of your choosing.

