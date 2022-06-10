If seeking one of the American Crystal Palace supporters groups in the United States, you found your spot.
Crystal Palace is not one of the biggest clubs in the world, or Europe, or England, or even London. However, despite not having the spotlight, Crystal Palace regularly competes with the biggest clubs. Of course, do not expect Crystal Palace to be fighting for Premier League titles or in the Champions League. However, the relative success of the club promotes a substantial worldwide following.
In fact, Crystal Palace used to have an American-affiliate team that played in Baltimore. Unfortunately, that club severed ties with the English club in 2010 and dissolved shortly thereafter. Still, it shows the ambition of the club to grow. Consequently, there is a strong following for the Eagles, especially considering its trophy haul.
Directory for Crystal Palace Supporters Groups
UNITED STATES
CPFC in the United States on Facebook
CPFC in the States on Twitter
ALABAMA
CALIFORNIA
Fresno supporters group on Twitter
San Diego supporters group on Twitter
Glad All Over San Francisco on Facebook
Glad All Over SF on Twitter
CPFC Supporters Southern California on Twitter
COLORADO
Colorado Palace on Facebook
ColoradoPalace on Twitter
WASHINGTON D.C.
FLORIDA
Crystal Palace Tampa / St. Petersburg on Facebook
Crystal Palace Tampa on Twitter
South Florida Palace on Twitter
GEORGIA
ILLINOIS
INDIANA
Crystal Palace Fan Club of Indiana on Facebook
MAINE
MASSACHUSETTS
MICHIGAN
Detroit Eagles on Facebook
Detroit Eagles on Twitter
MINNESOTA
NEW YORK
NYEagles on Twitter
New York Eagles on Facebook
CPFC_Buffalo on Twitter
CPFC Syracuse on Twitter
NORTH CAROLINA
Camel City (Winston-Salem) on Twitter
Queen City Eagles on Twitter
OHIO
Crystal Palace Ohio on Twitter
Cincinnati Crystal Palace Supporters on Facebook
Cincinnati CPFC on Twitter
OREGON
PENNSYLVANIA
Philadelphia Palace on Twitter
SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina Palace on Twitter
TENNESSEE
Nashville Tennessee on Twitter
TEXAS
Austin CPFC on Twitter
Crystal Palace Waco on Twitter
DFW Palace on Twitter
Houston CPFC on Twitter
VIRGINIA
WASHINGTON
Crystal Palace Supporters of Tacoma on Twitter
WISCONSIN
CPFC Madison on Facebook
Crystal Palace MSN on Facebook
CPFC MKE on Twitter
TV schedules for Crystal Palace Supporters Groups
Each season, Crystal Palace competes in at least three competitions. The biggest of those is the Premier League, which airs in the United States on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. Palace is sometimes a dark horse candidate to fight for European qualification, but that achievement eludes Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace’s most likely trophy to win is either the League Cup or the FA Cup. Remarkably, despite a decent history, Crystal Palace has never won either of these trophies. It came close on several occasions, including most recently in the 2015/16 FA Cup, losing in extra time of the Final to Manchester United.
Crystal Palace fans can subscribe to the World Soccer Talk free newsletter. Using this, you can customize your soccer news experience. Select your favorite team and favorite league or competition. Then, each day, you will receive an email with news and notes from that club and the league or tournament of your choosing.
Recommended viewing option:
Watch Palace games
Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels
|Sign Up
