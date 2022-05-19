Find out how to watch the defending World Cup champions using this France National Football Team TV schedule.

The 2018 World Cup provided France its second World Cup win. Ergo, France became just the sixth team to win multiple World Cup tournaments. For reference France won its first World Cup at home in 1998. In the European Championship, France has two tournament wins yet again. 2022 nearly saw France repeat, falling in the final to Argentina on penalty kicks.

Over the last five to ten years, France established itself as one of the premier soccer nations in the world. Russia 2018 showed France’s dominance against the world’s best. However, France still had one of the youngest rosters competing at that World Cup. Therefore, France shows no signs of leaving the biggest stage.

Where can I watch the France match?

Tuesday, March 26 04:00 PM ET France vs. Chile ( International Friendly ) FOX Soccer Plus , FOX Soccer Plus , Fubo Fubo



First game: May 1, 1904 (Draw vs. Belgium in Uccle)

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Best World Cup finish: Winners (1998, 2018)

Best European Championship Finish: Winners (1984, 2000)



Social Media:



France TV schedule and streaming links

The two-time World Cup champions are one of the most popular sides in the world. After all, people tend to watch the best team at play.

With FOX Sports acquiring the rights to the European Championship starting in 2024, FOX and FS1 are practically the hubs of the France National Team TV schedule. However, this is not the only location for French games.

In fact, World Cup Qualifying is on FOX Sports, with select games on fuboTV. Plus, there is always the off chance that a friendly makes it to linear TV. Or, that could also be on ESPN+. It truly depends on what other content is available that day. fuboTV allows access to FOX, FS1 and FS2. These are the channels you need to watch France play in its most important games.

Watch France on fuboTV:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Lineup

No other squad can compete with the talent at France’s disposal. When France won the World Cup in 2018, it had the second-youngest lineup in the competition. Safe to say it was good experience for the current generation of French players.

Certain players are a lock. Karim Benzema remains one of the top players in the world. And Kylian Mbappé had an outstanding 2022 World Cup, perhaps only outshined by his PSG teammate Messi. N’golo Kanté and Paul Pogba, despite relative struggles at the club level, are midfield maestros.

Defensive options abound. Aurélien Tchouameni is a strong option behind N’golo Kanté. Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano would be a top-three center-back pairing in the World Cup. Plus, Mike Maignan led Serie A in clean sheets for AC Milan.

France Kits

France national football team news and feature stories

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.