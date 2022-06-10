Forest is a club whose glory years came in the mid-20th century, including two European Cup wins, but have since found themselves in harder times, stuck in the 2nd and 3rd tiers since the 1998/99 season. But now “The Tricky Trees” will surely be finding their way back into the American (and global) consciousness after getting promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years. Despite being a relatively small club in recent years, there are dedicated Nottingham Forest Supporters Groups across the USA!
Well known in English football for their run of success in the 1970s and 80s under legendary manager Brian Clough, Forest play out of the City Ground in Nottingham, and contest one of the oldest derbies in the world vs. Notts County, whose home ground Meadow Lane is only some 225 meters away on the other side of the River Trent.
To help you find a Forest supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for NFFC fans in the US.
Directory of Nottingham Forest Supporters Groups in United States
OFFICIAL NOTTINGHAM FOREST NORTH AMERICA ACCOUNT
Official NFFC North America on Twitter
LOS ANGELES, CA
FRESNO, CA
DENVER, CO
TAMPA BAY, FL
ATLANTA, GA
HAWAII
CHICAGO, IL
NFFC Chicago on Twitter
NFFC Chicago on Facebook
ST. LOUIS, MO
New York City, NY
PITTSBURGH, PA
NASHVILLE, TN
HOUSTON, TX
WASHINGTON DC
MILWAUKEE, WI
TV schedule for Nottingham Forest Supporters Groups
World Soccer Talk also has the most comprehensive schedule of Premier League games on TV, so you won’t miss any Forest matches. Whether it’s a game at the City Ground or an away match, we’ve got all of the listings.
For NFFC games in the League Cup or FA Cup, we have separate TV schedule pages for them too.
In addition to our TV schedules, we also offer a free daily soccer newsletter. It’s packed with the latest news and TV schedules. And you can personalize World Soccer Talk Insider for your favorite team, so you get your team’s news prioritized for you.
Recommended viewing option:
|
Watch Forest games
Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels
|Sign Up
Related posts
Directory of Supporters Groups for Premier League teams
Introduction to Supporters Groups
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season