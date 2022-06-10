Forest is a club whose glory years came in the mid-20th century, including two European Cup wins, but have since found themselves in harder times, stuck in the 2nd and 3rd tiers since the 1998/99 season. But now “The Tricky Trees” will surely be finding their way back into the American (and global) consciousness after getting promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years. Despite being a relatively small club in recent years, there are dedicated Nottingham Forest Supporters Groups across the USA!

Well known in English football for their run of success in the 1970s and 80s under legendary manager Brian Clough, Forest play out of the City Ground in Nottingham, and contest one of the oldest derbies in the world vs. Notts County, whose home ground Meadow Lane is only some 225 meters away on the other side of the River Trent.

To help you find a Forest supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for NFFC fans in the US.

Directory of Nottingham Forest Supporters Groups in United States

OFFICIAL NOTTINGHAM FOREST NORTH AMERICA ACCOUNT

Official NFFC North America on Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA

NFFC Los Angeles on Twitter

FRESNO, CA

Fresno Forest on Twitter

DENVER, CO

NFFC Denver on Twitter

TAMPA BAY, FL

NFFC Tampa Bay on Twitter

ATLANTA, GA

NFFC Atlanta on Twitter

HAWAII

NFFC Hawaii on Twitter

CHICAGO, IL

NFFC Chicago on Twitter

NFFC Chicago on Facebook

ST. LOUIS, MO

NFFC St. Louis on Twitter

New York City, NY

NFFC NYC on Twitter

PITTSBURGH, PA

NFFC Pittsburgh on Twitter

NASHVILLE, TN

NFFC Nashville on Twitter

HOUSTON, TX

NFFC Houston on Twitter

WASHINGTON DC

NFFC DC on Twitter

MILWAUKEE, WI

NFFC Milwaukee on Twitter

TV schedule for Nottingham Forest Supporters Groups

