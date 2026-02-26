Trending topics:
FRIENDLY MATCH
Inter Miami vs. Independiente del Valle LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi on the bench in the 2026 Friendly Match

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle are meeting in a friendly match in Puerto Rico, the last in a series of preseason games the Herons played across Latin America. Naturally, all eyes are on Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward is the main attraction of the match and the reason Inter Miami decided to postpone the game originally scheduled for Friday, February 13. Messi was recovering from a muscle issue at the time, which made his participation impossible, so the match was rescheduled for Thursday.

Opposing them will be Independiente del Valle, one of Ecuador’s strongest teams over the past decade. They have won the domestic league twice (most recently in 2025) and have also made an impact internationally, with two Copa Sudamericana titles and a Copa Libertadores final appearance.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup

Coach Javier Mascherano has selected the following XI: Rocco Rios Novo; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray, Abadia; David Ruiz, Yannick Bright, Shaw, Morales; Luis Suarez, Pinter. Lionel Messi is on the bench.

When will Inter Miami play next?

After this friendly against Independiente del Valle, the Herons will return to the United States to prepare for their next Major League Soccer match. On Sunday, they will face Orlando City in the Florida derby at Inter&Co Stadium.

Stadium for tonight’s match

Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle will face off this Thursday at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The venue, inaugurated in 1974 and renovated in 2003 and 2012, has a capacity of 24,000 spectators. It is the home of Bayamon FC of the Liga Puerto Rico.

Kickoff time

The friendly between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle kicks off at 7:00 PM ET.

Independiente del Valle confirmed lineup

The Ecuadorian side will start with this XI: Guido Villar; Daykol Romero, Juan Viacava, Jordy Alcivar, Mateo Carabajal; Patrik Mercado, Layan Loor, Junior Sornoza; Djorkaeff Reasco, Matias Perello, Emerson Pata.

Inter Miami face Independiente del Valle

Welcome to our live blog for the friendly match this Thursday between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle. Stay with us for the most important information about both teams, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates!

