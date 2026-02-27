Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprise invitation to play for Almeria: Would it even be possible after buying 25% stake in the ex-La Liga side?

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again placed himself at the center of the soccer conversation. The Portuguese superstar, still active at the highest level, has expanded his influence beyond the pitch and is now linked with a romantic return to Spanish soccer. For a player who continues to defy age at 41, Ronaldo’s latest move signals ambition that stretches far beyond goals and trophies. The forward, currently representing Al-Nassr, has taken a decisive step into club ownership, and Spanish soccer is watching closely.

In a significant development, Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25% stake in Almeria, the Spanish Segunda Division club. The investment was made through CR7 Sports Investments, part of his broader business portfolio. In an official statement, the club confirmed: “Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired 25% of the shares of UD Almeria through CR7 Sports Investments, a subsidiary of CR7 SA, this being an important step in the continued expansion of both the club and the investment portfolio of the Portuguese businessman.”

The Portugal international himself described the move as “a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to soccer, beyond the pitch,” adding that “UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth.”

The club, now owned by Saudi businessman Mohamed Al-Khereiji following a takeover from Turki Al-Sheikh, currently sits third in the Segunda Division, just two points behind leader Racing Santander and firmly in the promotion race. The dream of a return to La Liga remains alive.

Almeria coach’s invitation: ‘It would be extraordinary’

While the investment alone sparked excitement, it was the words of head coach Rubi that ignited speculation. Speaking openly about Ronaldo’s involvement, Rubi said: “We are very happy. Obviously, we welcome him. I think it’s excellent news because someone like him, with his one hundred percent knowledge of sport and soccer, can help a club like ours.”

But it was his follow-up remark that truly fueled headlines: “It would be extraordinary and wonderful if he could play here, but that’s a question for him. This is his club and, if he wanted to continue playing, whoever the coach is, he would be received with open arms. I have no doubt about that.” The message was clear — the door, from a sporting perspective, is wide open.

Is it possible for Ronaldo to co-own Almeria and still play for the team?

While the romantic image of Ronaldo returning to Spanish soccer sparks imagination, the regulatory reality is more complicated. Under Spanish law, specifically regulations overseen by the National Sports Council and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), an active player cannot hold ownership interests in a Spanish club while competing domestically.

The measure, introduced in February 2025 and often referred to as the “Anti-Pique Law,” was designed to protect competitive integrity and avoid conflicts of interest. In simple terms, as long as Ronaldo retains his 25 percent ownership stake, he would be barred from registering as a player in Spain. The rule emerged following controversy involving Gerard Pique and commercial negotiations during his playing career.

Spanish authorities tightened governance standards to ensure transparency and fairness in competition. Therefore, unless Ronaldo were to divest or place his shares in a legally approved structure that removes direct influence, a playing comeback in Spain would not be permitted. For now, such a scenario appears unlikely. Ronaldo remains under contract with Al-Nassr until 2027.