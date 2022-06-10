If Leeds United does not have many supporters groups in the United States now, it will in the near future.
Leeds seems to be making a push to be something of an American hub. These are baby steps, yes, but the American influence at the club is noticeable. Jesse Marsch, an American, is the manager of the club. Brenden Aaronson, an American, is Leeds’ newest signing for the upcoming season. Plus, the minority owners of the club are American.
The drama-infused survival bid from 2021/22 surely had people pay some attention to the Elland Road club. On top of that, Leeds are one of the most historically important clubs to the top flight of English soccer. The club’s return to the top flight reignited rivalries with Manchester United and Liverpool.
Directory for Leeds United supporter groups
UNITED STATES
Leeds United fan club of America
Leeds United USA on Facebook and Instagram
Leeds United Americas on Facebook
ARIZONA
Leeds United Arizona Supporters Group on Twitter
Arizona Leeds on Twitter
CALIFORNIA
Leeds United Los Angeles Supporters Club on Twitter
LUFC Los Angeles on Instagram
Leeds United Supporters Club Los Angeles on Facebook
Leeds Bay Area website and Twitter
LUFC SoCal on Facebook and Twitter
FLORIDA
South Florida Whites on Twitter
Leeds Tampa Bay on Twitter and Facebook
GEORGIA
Leeds United Atlanta on Twitter
ILLINOIS
Chicago Whites on Twitter and Facebook
MISSOURI
LeedsSTL on Twitter and Facebook
NEW YORK
New York Whites on Facebook
Leeds-NYC on Twitter
Upstate New York Leeds United on Twitter
OHIO
Ohio Leeds on Twitter
PENNSYLVANIA
LUFC – Philadelphia on Twitter
TEXAS
Leeds Texas on Twitter
WASHINGTON
Leeds United Seattle on Twitter
TV schedule for Leeds United supporter groups
You can learn how to watch each of Leeds United’s league games courtesy of the Premier League TV schedule. This lists out the times and TV or streaming information necessary to watch the games.
In terms of cup action, Leeds competes each season in both the FA Cup and the League Cup. Here in the U.S., both of these competitions are almost exclusively on ESPN+. There are some games that could go to ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. However, the overwhelming majority of games is on the paid-streaming platform.
Finally, get your latest news and updates pertaining to Leeds United on the FREE World Soccer Talk daily newsletter. You can also receive news from different competitions that you enjoy the most.
