If Leeds United does not have many supporters groups in the United States now, it will in the near future.

Leeds seems to be making a push to be something of an American hub. These are baby steps, yes, but the American influence at the club is noticeable. Jesse Marsch, an American, is the manager of the club. Brenden Aaronson, an American, is Leeds’ newest signing for the upcoming season. Plus, the minority owners of the club are American.

The drama-infused survival bid from 2021/22 surely had people pay some attention to the Elland Road club. On top of that, Leeds are one of the most historically important clubs to the top flight of English soccer. The club’s return to the top flight reignited rivalries with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Directory for Leeds United supporter groups

UNITED STATES

Leeds United fan club of America

Leeds United USA on Facebook and Instagram

Leeds United Americas on Facebook

ARIZONA

Leeds United Arizona Supporters Group on Twitter

Arizona Leeds on Twitter

CALIFORNIA

Leeds United Los Angeles Supporters Club on Twitter

LUFC Los Angeles on Instagram

Leeds United Supporters Club Los Angeles on Facebook

Leeds Bay Area website and Twitter

LUFC SoCal on Facebook and Twitter

FLORIDA

South Florida Whites on Twitter

Leeds Tampa Bay on Twitter and Facebook

GEORGIA

Leeds United Atlanta on Twitter

ILLINOIS

Chicago Whites on Twitter and Facebook

MISSOURI

LeedsSTL on Twitter and Facebook

NEW YORK

New York Whites on Facebook

Leeds-NYC on Twitter

Upstate New York Leeds United on Twitter

OHIO

Ohio Leeds on Twitter

PENNSYLVANIA

LUFC – Philadelphia on Twitter

TEXAS

Leeds Texas on Twitter

WASHINGTON

Leeds United Seattle on Twitter

TV schedule for Leeds United supporter groups

You can learn how to watch each of Leeds United’s league games courtesy of the Premier League TV schedule. This lists out the times and TV or streaming information necessary to watch the games.

In terms of cup action, Leeds competes each season in both the FA Cup and the League Cup. Here in the U.S., both of these competitions are almost exclusively on ESPN+. There are some games that could go to ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. However, the overwhelming majority of games is on the paid-streaming platform.

Finally, get your latest news and updates pertaining to Leeds United on the FREE World Soccer Talk daily newsletter. You can also receive news from different competitions that you enjoy the most.

