Spain’s prestigious cup competition, known as Copa del Rey (translated in English as King’s Cup), has been in existence since 1903 and continues to feature all of the greatest teams in Spain as well as many minnows competing to win the trophy. Make sure you don’t miss a match by bookmarking our Copa del Rey TV schedule, and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games.

In 2020, ESPN+ acquired the U.S. rights to Copa del Rey in a multi-year deal. ESPN said that it plans to stream up to 65 games a year including the final.

Watch Copa del Rey on ESPN+:

Copa del Rey TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, February 27 03:30 PM ET Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca ( Spanish Copa del Rey ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Thursday, February 29 03:30 PM ET Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid ( Spanish Copa del Rey ) ESPN+ ESPN+



ESPN+ is $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. The streaming service features access to La Liga, Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup, USL, International Champions Cup, Eredivisie, Danish Superliga, Belgian Pro League, FA Community Shield, as well as the daily soccer news and discussion show ESPN FC and soccer documentaries from 30 for 30 series.

As far as devices go, ESPN+ can be streamed on your computer, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4/5, Oculus Go, Samsung Smart TV and XBOX One/Series S and X.

Copa del Rey History

The Spanish Copa del Rey is among the most illustrious and long-running tournaments in Spain. In 1903, a knockout competition began, shaping the ascent of Spanish soccer in a timeless tale.

It has also given many legendary events, intense rivalries, and underdog victories.

Idea behind Copa del Rey and how it came to be

The Copa del Rey has its origins in the early 1900s when Spanish soccer was only starting off. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) came up with the concept of a national cup tournament. They wanted to give clubs a chance to show off their skills and exhibit the sport throughout Spain.

Although Athletic Bilbao claims it began in 1902, the men’s Copa del Rey did not begin until 1903. The reason for this is their Copa de la Coronacion win in 1902, which commemorated the king’s coronation.

No one outside of Athletic counts it since everyone else sees it as a precursor to the Copa del Rey. However, Athletic nevertheless keep the trophy in their trophy cabinet.

The Copa was really Spain’s national championship up to the creation of the Spanish league in 1929; teams qualified for it by winning their respective regional leagues. Under Franco’s dictatorship, it was known as the Copa del Generalisimo, after having changed its name.

Following his death in 1975, the only competition has been the Copa del Rey.

Early years and golden age

With its rapid expansion and meteoric rise in popularity, the Copa del Rey had its heyday in the 1930s. The addition of additional teams and the emergence of great players enhanced the appeal of the game.

The 1936 Spanish Civil War halted soccer, suspending Copa del Rey until 1939 due to the turmoil. After the war, it made a comeback, with increased participation and fan enthusiasm marking its resurgence.

As the Copa del Rey grew in popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, more and more Spanish clubs from all throughout the country began competing. Then, when Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup, it was a watershed moment for the cup as well.

Soccer fans all across the globe began to take notice of the Copa del Rey as it rose to prominence. During this time, the Spanish Cup included memorable finals like the one in 1974 between Real Madrid and Barcelona, which helped to establish it as a big event.

Copa del Rey: 21st century and modern era

The Copa del Rey has developed into a demonstration of contemporary Spanish soccer in the latter half of the 20th and early 21st centuries. Two clubs that stand out are Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Copa del Rey final has traditionally been a setting for El Clasico, the intense rivalry between the two heavyweights, which has raised the stakes of the final game.

There have been many different forms employed throughout the years, one of which being group stages. Since 1990, professional clubs’ reserve teams, who play in lower tiers of the league system, have been allowed to participate.

The recent Copa del Rey era has made one thing clear: Spanish soccer is highly competitive, with surprising winners and surprises. In addition, minor clubs have left an impression, proving that the competition may give underdogs a chance to win.

