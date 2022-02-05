Chelsea FC, nicknamed the Blues, are one of the most popular English Premier League teams in the United States. To make sure you don’t miss a single game, here’s our Chelsea TV schedule and team details.

Chelsea TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Chelsea on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, March 30 11:00 AM ET Chelsea vs. Burnley ( English Premier League ) Peacock Premium Peacock Premium



Founded: 1905

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

English top-flight titles: 6

Champions League titles: 2

Social Media:



Where to find Chelsea on TV

Chelsea is frequently featured on USA Network and NBC as part of each week’s Premier League coverage. If you’ve cut the cord, there are still plenty of ways to watch without cable on Peacock Premium, Fubo, and more. Games are also available on-demand if you miss them live.

Chelsea Supporters Groups in the United States: View our list

Schedule of Upcoming Matches

Looking at the Premier League TV schedule, games are shown across a choice of TV networks and streaming services.

Chelsea TV used to be available in the United States. Unfortunately, Chelsea closed the channel in 2019. Still, we often get asked, “Can you watch live games on Chelsea TV?” The answer is no. To replace Chelsea TV, the club launched Chelsea TV Online. However, it only streams select Chelsea women’s games, as well as Academy PL2 and FA Youth Cup matches.

In conclusion, the best way to find out where to watch Chelsea game after game is by visiting our site. Alternatively, you can download our free Soccer TV Schedules iOS and Android apps.

Chelsea Kits

CHELSEA HISTORY

The Chelsea Football Club got its start in 1905, setting up at the Stamford Bridge ground in Fulham, West London. They took their name from the neighboring borough of Chelsea, as Fulham FC was already taken. The Blues truly became the blues in 1912, when they adopted their now familiar royal blue color shirts.

Chelsea have won six First Division/Premier League titles, eight FA Cups, five League Cups, and four Community Shields, making them one of the more successful teams in England. Much of that success has come in the 21st Century. They can also boast two each of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Cup Winners’ Cup, and Super Cups in terms of continental trophies. In 2021, they became the champions of the world with a Club World Cup victory.

Stamford Bridge has been the home of Chelsea for their entire existence. The 40,000 seat venue is the eleventh-largest football stadium in England. The ground was renovated substantially in the early 1990s in response to the Taylor Report. The stadium was the home field for the London Monarchs – an American football team in NFL Europe – in 1997. Despite numerous relocation and renovation plans put forth in the last two decades, Stamford Bridge remains the Blues home and looks to be for many years to come.

Chelsea supporters had been some of the most notorious for hooliganism in years past, but these has subsided in recent times. The club has rivalries with Arsenal and Tottenham, London clubs that frequently compete with Chelsea near the top of the table. Brentford, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers are also rivals by virtue of all being West London neighbors. But in recent times, those three clubs rarely populate the same division as Chelsea.

Being a major club, in London, and with the financial firepower of Roman Abramovich as owner from 2003-2022, some big names of graced the pitch at the Bridge. Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, John Terry, Petr Čech, Eden Hazard, Ashley Cole, Arjen Robben, Ruud Gullit, and Michael Ballack are just a few greats who’ve played for Chelsea in the 21st century alone.

Chelsea News

