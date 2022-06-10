Looking for one of the Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters groups in the United States? You reached the right location.

For a club that spent much of the last 20 years bouncing around leagues, Wolves has a strong following across the world. This is particularly true in modern times in Portugal. After all, the majority of Wolves players hail from the Iberian Peninsula.

However, for those U.S. fans out there looking for Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters groups, there are plenty of options across the country.

Directory for Wolverhampton Wanderers Supporters Groups

UNITED STATES

Wolves USA website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

COLORADO

Colorado Wolves on Twitter

FLORIDA

Florida Wolves on Facebook

MARYLAND

Baltimore Wolves on Twitter

MINNESOTA

Minnesota Wolves on Twitter and Facebook

NEW YORK

NYC Wolves website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

NORTH CAROLINA

Charlotte Wolves on Twitter

OHIO

WWFC Ohio on Facebook

TEXAS

Houston Wolves website and Twitter

TV schedules for Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters groups

First off, let’s break down how these groups watch Wolves each weekend or week in the U.S. For league coverage, NBC holds the rights. Therefore, the Premier League TV schedule runs through the NBC family of channels and paid-streaming service Peacock Premium.

On the cup side, Wolves competes in both the League Cup and the FA Cup. Both of those competitions are available on ESPN+. There are off chances where those games are on either ESPN, ESPN2 or even ABC. However, the majority of those games will be exclusive to ESPN+ throughout the competition.

