There are not too many Brentford supporters groups in the United States. After all, the Bees went 74 years without top flight soccer in England. Therefore, the club’s reach in the U.S. is somewhat limited.

Regardless, Brentford is a fan favorite of neutrals due to its small-club feel competing against the world’s biggest clubs. A true English club, Brentford has the looks of a community-run team. Perhaps that is why games at Brentford Community Stadium are always so raucous, despite the small capacity.

American sports often do not see teams like Brentford thrive, much less compete at the top level. Consequently, Brentford is everyone’s favorite underdog in the Premier League.

Directory for Brentford supporters groups

UNITED STATES

Brentford FC USA Supporters on Twitter

TV schedules for Brentford supporters groups

Brentford’s first game back in the Premier League came against Arsenal, one of the most dominant sides in the history of the league. Games against top opposition are celebrated by Brentford, despite the odds being stacked against them.

Each of the games for Brentford in the Premier League is available on World Soccer Talk’s Premier League TV schedule. Plus, you can find out how to watch using streaming or TV. For cup ties, Brentford competes in the League Cup and the FA Cup, both of which air on ESPN+ almost exclusively.

Finally, be sure to subscribe to World Soccer Talk’s free newsletter. Upon registration, you can choose your favorite club and league to follow. From there, World Soccer Talk sends you a dfaily newsletter featuring all the news and notes from your top teams and top competitions.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Brentford games Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels Sign Up

Related posts

Latest Brentford news

Frank confident Eriksen will stay at Brentford

Brentford blow away Arsenal to kick off Premier League return

Directory of Supporters Groups for Premier League teams

Introduction to Supporters Groups

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers