The Liga MX TV schedule for the most-watched soccer league in the US features games televised across a range of networks. These include Univision, TUDN, UniMas, Telemundo, Universo, FOX Deportes, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Plus games are streamed via Fubo, TUDN.tv, TelemundoDeportes.com, and the ESPN and Fox Deportes apps.

From Club America and Chivas de Guadalajara to Santos Laguna and all clubs in between, almost every single Liga MX game is shown live on US TV channels and streaming. The packed stadiums and exciting style of soccer will certainly entertain soccer fans, no matter what language you speak. It’s got a lot to offer, although promotion and relegation from Ascenso MX is suspended.

Liga MX schedule

All times Eastern.

We’re continually updating the Liga MX TV schedule throughout the season, so bookmark the page and keep returning to stay on top of the latest listings.

How to Watch Liga MX Soccer Games Live

Since July 2016, Univision launched 3 live games every Saturday night in primetime in a 6-hour block of Liga MX action. The first game is on Univision Deportes Network, followed by the second and third games on Univision. The name of the Liga MX programming is Sabado Futbolero. Read more details about it.

Starting with Liga MX’s 2020 Torneo Guardianes that began in July 2020, the league and TUDN have debuted games on Mondays with the debut of Lunes de Fútbol (Soccer Mondays) and telecast live across Univision Networks – Univision, UniMás, and TUDN – and streamed on TUDN.TV and the TUDN app with English-language commentary available via TUDNxtra. The English-language service is only available for select matches.

TUDN struck a long-term agreement with Atlético San Luis to telecast its matches. Therefore, TUDN possesses the rights to 14 of the 18 Liga MX clubs.

In 2020 and moving forward, Telemundo Deportes acquired the English-language and Spanish-language rights to Chivas home games.

FOX Deportes and FOX Sports share the rights with ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ for home games featuring Monterrey, Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana.

Liga MX Commentators and Analysts

Coverage of Liga MX in 2022 on TUDN features a roster of award-winning sportscasters including Paco Villa and Ramses Sandoval.

Fútbol Central, the award-winning pregame program, will air before key matches throughout the season.

Game Play-by-Play and Commentators: Paco Villa, Enrique Bermúdez, José Luis López Salido, Pablo Ramírez, Andrés Vaca, Luis Omar Tapia, Jesús Bracamontes, Damian Zamogilny, Enrique Borja, Marc Crosas, Felix Fernandez and Ivan Zamorano

English-language TUDNxtra Play-by-Play and Commentators: José Hernández, Alejandro Berry, Luis Alberto Martinez, Moy Muñoz and Ramses Sandoval

Fútbol Central and Studio Hosts: Adriana Monsalve, Alejandro Berry, Lindsay Casinelli, Alex de la Rosa, Val Marín

About Liga MX

Mexico’s top flight is officially known as the Mexican Primera Division. Founded in 1943, 18 teams battle for supremacy over two separate, but slightly connected, seasons. The first phase of the season is the Apertura, which runs from July to December. The latter portion is the Clausura, lasting from January until May. In both sets, clubs play each other club just once. In total for the two phases, clubs play home and away against the other 17 teams.

After the 17 games in the Apertura and Clausura phases, the top 12 teams in the Liga MX standings enter a playoff stage at the end of both phases. The top four automatically enter the liguilla, which is the end-of-season tournament. The teams occupying spots five to 12 in the table contest a one-game playoff to enter the liguilla phase. Once there, teams play two-legged ties all the way through the final.

Both the runner-up and the champion of both the Clausura and Apertura phases qualify for the next season’s CONCACAF Champions League. In the 2021/22 season, Atlas won both the Apertura and Clausura phases. However, these are, for the most part, separate seasons entirely.

Due to the popularity of the league, there are famous rivalries in Liga MX. Club América and Chivas contest the Clásico de Clásicos twice each year at least. Cruz Azul and Pumas are two other sides that make up the group referred to as Los Cuatro Grandes, the ‘four greats.’

Liga MX History

A nation’s love affair with the beautiful game is shown by the Mexican Liga MX in North America, where the enthusiasm for soccer crosses boundaries. A compelling narrative unfolds throughout the league’s illustrious history. It interweaves stories of success, failure, and the enduring spirit of Mexican soccer.

For as long as anyone can remember, Liga MX has been hailed as one of the most illustrious leagues in the Americas. Its rich history and constant drama have cemented its position as a premier American league.

The idea behind Liga MX

Soccer has become a national preoccupation in Mexico, as it has in many other Latin American nations. Thus, its roots can be traced to the early 20th century, when it was brought to the region by English travelers.

Since most of the teams were established by English immigrant miners, there was a noticeable English influence. A group of Cornish miners employed by Companiaa Real del Monte y Pachuca established the Pachuca Athletic Club in 1901, making Pachuca the first club in Mexico.

It didn’t take long for equivalent groups to spring up, and soon amateur divisions on a smaller scale were established. While clubs like Guadalajara and Club America would go on to become household names in subsequent years, the sport was still in its early stages and played at an amateur level.

How did Liga MX come to be?

A professional national league did not come into being until 1943. The majority of its members hailed from the Primera Fuerza, the league in Mexico City. However, 10 clubs were selected to comprise the new Liga Mayor, even though some teams appealed to the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

A few teams joined from the Primera Fuerza, the Liga Occidental De Jalisco, the Liga Amateur de Veracruz, and others. These included Club America, Asturias, Atlante, Real España, and Marte. But the league didn’t start to take off until the 1950s when Mexico became a major player in international soccer.

Liga MX teams like Club America and Chivas de Guadalajara established themselves as early dominant forces, paving the way for the league to grow into a Latin American superpower.

When Mexico hosted the 1970 World Cup, the league saw a remarkable boom. The FMF modernized the national league structure to reflect the resurgence of interest in the sport.

Liga MX: 21st century and modern history

A young Chicaharito was a breakout star in Liga MX

Both the quantity and quality of teams competing in Liga MX grew substantially over the twentieth century. As the league developed, it introduced a new playoff system called the “Liguilla”. This has made the end of each season even more exciting. Hugo Sanchez and Cuauhtemoc Blanco were just two of the Mexican players who started to make waves on the world scene.

Fans of Mexican soccer have much to be proud of with Liga MX, but the league hasn’t been perfect. Many obstacles have challenged the league’s endurance, including economic hardships, match-fixing scandals, and the rare problem of fan violence. Nevertheless, Liga MX has often shown its resilience, guaranteeing that Mexican soccer will continue to grow and progress.

