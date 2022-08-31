The Leeds United TV schedule covers all games in all competitions for a rapidly growing American fanbase. Accredit that to the American players with a side that has decent English and European history.

To ensure you do not miss a single game throughout the season, here is how the Leeds TV schedule shakes up.

Leeds United TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Leeds on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Friday, March 29 04:00 PM ET Watford vs. Leeds United ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1919

Stadium: Elland Road

Manager: Daniel Farke

English top-flight titles: 3

Champions League titles: 0 (Runner-up in 1974/75)

Social Media:



Where to find Leeds on TV

With the overwhelming American presence in the Leeds United camp, it is now a common occurrence to see the Whites on USA Network or NBC for American audiences. Regardless, the best way to watch Leeds is to have a subscription to Peacock Premium in addition to a TV subscription. Peacock has 180 exclusive Premier League games every season, with the rest either airing on USA Network or NBC.

The best way for soccer fans to watch USA Network and NBC is via Fubo. In addition to those two channels, there is plenty of other soccer coverage across the platform. There are well over 25 sports channels to watch from your home, office and on the go.

Watch Leeds on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Lineup

As stated, American fans have three major interests when it comes to Leeds United. Those are Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams. Leeds acquired the latter two players in the summer of 2022, with McKennie joining this past January.

However, it would be unfair to call these players the best on the team. Jack Harrison and Rodrigo are both excellent players that attract interest from bigger clubs in the grand scheme of English soccer. Other key names include Illan Meslier, the French goalkeeper, and Patrick Bamford is a key name for Leeds when healthy.

Leeds United History

Leeds United Football Club were officially formed in 1919, as a result of the forced disbanding of predecessors Leeds City. Just one year later, Leeds were elected to the Football League, and advanced to the First Division by 1924.

Since 1961, Leeds have worn an all-white kit, having worn different combinations of blue, white, and yellow in years prior. The Leeds badge has undergone many changes over the years. In 1973, they adopted the unusual and iconic “smiley” badge, made of stylized “L” and “U” letters. Since the 1980s the crest has incorporated the White Rose of York. In 2018, a new crest was unveiled featuring the torso of a player doing a “Leeds Salute”. This logo was so widely derided that it was dropped before ever being adopted.

Leeds United have won three First Division titles, including 1991-92, the last before the Premier League era. They took home the FA Cup in 1972, League Cup in 1968, and Charity Shield in 1969 and 1992. The club have never basked in top level European glory, but they did finish runners-up in the 1974/75 European Cup and 72/73 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Leeds contests rivalries with Manchester United and Chelsea, however the long stretch Leeds spend from 2004-2020 down in the Football League put a hold on those matchups for many years. Bradford and Huddersfield are also key matchups, as they are also West Yorkshire clubs, but the frequent movement of the three clubs up and down the divisions has caused meetings to be sporadic.

Elland Road has been Leeds United’s home ground for the entirety of their existence, and had been the home of their predecessors Leeds City. Opened in 1897, it is the 14th largest football stadium in England. It has hosted FA Cup semifinals, England international games, and Euro ’96 matches.

In addition to their recent promotion to the EPL, Leeds have become notable to American fans due to their signing of USA players Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie.

Indie rock music fans may know a bit about Leeds if they follow the band Kaiser Chiefs. The group, who have played live at Elland Road, is named for the South African club Kaizer Chiefs, which was the first club of former Leeds captain Lucas Radebe. That club got its name from Kaizer Motaung, who founded it in 1970 after playing for the NASL’s Atlanta Chiefs.

Leeds News and Feature Pieces

