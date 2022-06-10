They’ve been a 1st division club for the better part of the last 50 years, but Southampton has historically been a mid-to-bottom-half-of-the-table side and as such is one of the lesser-supported teams here in the US. But there are still a handful Southampton Supporters Groups to connect American fans.

Founded in 1885 as the St. Mary’s Young Men’s Association F.C. at St. Mary’s Church (first adopting the Southampton name in 1894), the Saints, as they came to be known, have few major honors to their name. But they do have a FA Cup triumph in 1975/76 to celebrate, as well as a FA Trophy win in 2009/10. The highest Southampton have ever placed in the top tier was as runners-up in 1983/84.

To help you find a Southampton supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for Saints fans in the US.

SOUTHAMPTON USA

Saints FC USA on Facebook

United Saints of America on Twitter

USA Saints on Twitter

CHICAGO, IL

Southampton Chicago on Twitter

NEW YORK, NY

NY Supporters of Southampton on Facebook

TV schedule for Southampton Supporters Groups

World Soccer Talk also has the most comprehensive schedule of Premier League games on TV, so you won’t miss any Southampton matches. Whether it’s at St Mary’s or an away match, we’ve got all of the listings.

For Saints games in the League Cup or FA Cup, we have separate TV schedule pages for them too.

