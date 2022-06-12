Tottenham Hotspur (better known as Spurs) have a long list of Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Groups in the United States. The clubs has made a huge effort to grow its supporters base across America.
Having a stadium that serves a dual purpose of playing NFL games, it’s no wonder that Spurs are so popular in the United States. Most summers, the club travels to the United States to play friendlies. For instance, when they do, they often find a way to have their star players meet up with stars from NFL and NBA.
While Spurs are owned by ENIC, a British investment company registered in the Bahamas, there are a lot of ties with the United States. For example, Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy spends a lot of time in Florida at his vacation home.
Over the years, Spurs have had a lot of Americans who have played for the club. They include Clint Dempsey, Brad Friedel, DeAndre Yedlin and Kasey Keller.
Directory of Tottenham Hotspur supporters groups
ALABAMA
About Mobile Alabama Spurs
Mobile Alabama Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Mobile Alabama Spurs
ARKANSAS
Little Rock, AR
About Little Rock Spurs
Little Rock Spurs on Twitter
ARIZONA
About Arizona Spurs
Arizona Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Arizona Spurs
Arizona Spurs on Instagram
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
About Tucson Spurs
Facebook page for Tucson Spurs
Tucson Spurs on Twitter
Instagram page for Tucson Spurs
CALIFORNIA
Central San Diego, CA
Fresno, CA
About Fresno Spurs
Fresno Spurs on Facebook
Los Angeles, CA
About LA Spurs
LA Spurs website
Twitter account for LA Spurs
LA Spurs on Facebook
LA Spurs YouTube page
Sacramento, CA
About Sacramento Spurs
Sacramento Spurs on Facebook
San Diego, CA
About San Diego Spurs
San Diego Spurs on Facebook
Twitter page for San Diego Spurs
San Francisco, CA
About San Francisco Spurs
San Francisco Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for San Francisco Spurs
Bay Area Spurs
Santa Barbara, CA
About Santa Barbara Spurs
Santa Barbara Spurs website
Sonoma County, CA
About Sonoma County Spurs
Sonoma Spurs on Twitter
Sonoma Spurs on Facebook
COLORADO
About Colorado Spurs
Colorado Spurs on Instagram
Facebook page for Colorado Spurs
Colorado Spurs website
CONNECTICUT
New Haven, CT
About New Haven Spurs
New Haven Spurs on Twitter
Stamford, CT
About Stamford Spurs
Stamford Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Stamford Spurs
FLORIDA
Jacksonville, FL
About Jacksonville Spurs
Spurs Jax on Twitter
Facebook page for Jax Spurs
Largo, FL
About Largo Spurs
Largo Spurs website
Twitter page for Largo Spurs
Largo Spurs on Instagram
Facebook page for Largo Spurs
Miami, FL
About Miami Spurs
Miami Spurs on Twitter
Orlando, FL
About Orlando Spurs
Orlando Spurs on Facebook
Orlando Spurs on Twitter
Palm Beach County, FL
About Palm Beach County Spurs
Palm Beach County Spurs on Facebook
Pensacola, FL
Website for Pensacola Spurs
Pensacola Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Pensacola Spurs
Port Charlotte, FL
Twitter page for Port Charlotte Spurs
South Florida
About South Florida Spurs
South Florida Spurs website
Facebook page for South Florida Spurs
Twitter page for South Florida Spurs
Space Coast, FL
About Space Coast Spurs
Space Coast Spurs on Facebook
Space Coast Spurs on Twitter
Instagram page for Space Coast Spurs
St. Augustine, FL
Tallahassee, FL
About Tallahassee Spurs
Tallahassee Spurs on Facebook
South Tampa, FL
About South Tampa Spurs
South Tampa Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page about Tampa Spurs
Tampa Ybor, FL
About Tampa Ybor Spurs
Tampa Ybor Spurs on Facebook
GEORGIA
Georgia Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Georgia Spurs
Atlanta, GA
About Atlanta Spurs
Atlanta Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Atlanta Sports
Atlanta Spurs website
HAWAII
Honolulu, HI
About Honolulu Spurs
Honolulu Spurs on Facebook
IDAHO
Boise, ID
ILLINOIS
Chicago, IL
About Chicago Spurs
Chicago Spurs on Facebook
Twitter page for Chicago Spurs
Chicago Spurs website
Crystal Lake, IL
INDIANAPOLIS
Bloomington, IN
Twitter page for Bloomington Spurs
Indianapolis, IN
About Indianapolis Spurs
Indy Spurs website
Indy Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Indy Spurs
Indy Spurs on Instagram
IOWA
KENTUCKY
Lexington, KY
About Lexington Spurs
Lexington Spurs on Facebook
Twitter page for Lexington Spurs
Louisville, KY
About Louisville Spurs
Louisville Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Louisville Spurs
Louisville Spurs website
LOUISIANA
New Orleans, LA
About New Orleans Spurs
New Orleans Spurs on Facebook
MAINE
About Maine Spurs
Maine Spurs on Instagram
MASSACHUSETTS
Boston, MA
About Boston Spurs
Boston Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Boston Spurs
MARYLAND
Baltimore, MD
About Baltimore Spurs
Baltimore Spurs on Twitter
MICHIGAN
Ann Arbor, MI
About Ann Arbor Spurs
Ann Arbor Spurs on Twitter
Ann Arbor Spurs on Facebook
Dearborn, MI
Detroit, MI
About Detroit Spurs
Detroit Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Detroit Spurs
Grand Rapids, MI
About Grand Rapids Spurs
Grand Rapids Spurs on Facebook
Lansing, MI
About Lansing Spurs
Lansing Spurs on Twitter
Lansing Spurs on Facebook
MINNESOTA
Duluth, MN
Minneapois, MN
About Minneapolis Spurs
Minneapolis Spurs website
Twitter page for Minneapolis Spurs
Facebook page for Minneapolis Spurs
MISSOURI
Kansas City, MO
About Kansas City Spurs
Kansas City Spurs on Facebook
Kansas City Spurs on Twitter
St. Louis, MO
About St Louis Spurs
Twitter page for St Louis Spurs
Facebook page for St Louis Spurs
NEBRASKA
Omaha, NE
About Omaha Spurs
Omaha Spurs on Facebook
NEVADA
Las Vegas, NV
About Las Vegas Spurs
Las Vegas Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for Las Vegas Spurs
NEW MEXICO
About New Mexico Spurs
New Mexico Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for New Mexico Spurs
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Spurs on Twitter
Facebook page for New Jersey Spurs
Hoboken, NJ
About Hoboken Spurs
Hoboken Spurs on Facebook
Hoboken Spurs on Twitter
Princeton, NJ
About Princeton Spurs
Princeton Spurs on Twitter
Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Groups, cont’d
NEW YORK
About New York Spurs
New York Spurs website
Facebook page for New York Spurs
Albany, NY
About Albany Spurs
Albany Spurs on Twitter
Brooklyn, NY
About Brooklyn Spurs
Brooklyn Spurs website
Twitter account for Brooklyn Spurs
Facebook page for Brooklyn Spurs
Buffalo, NY
About Buffalo Spurs
Buffalo Spurs on Twitter
Buffalo Spurs website
East Fishkill, NY
About East Fishkill Spurs
Facebook page for East Fishkill Spurs
Fishkill Spurs website
Long Island, NY
Queens, NY
About Queens Spurs
Queens Spurs on Twitter
Queens Spurs on Instagram
Rochester, NY
About Rochester NY Spurs
Rochester Spurs on Twitter
Rochester Spurs on Instagram
NORTH CAROLINA
About North Carolina Spurs
Twitter page for North Carolina Spurs
Facebook page for North Carolina Spurs
North Carolina Spurs website
Charlotte, NC
About Charlotte Spurs
Charlotte Spurs on Facebook
Raleigh, NC
About Raleigh Spurs
Raleigh Spurs website
Twitter page for Raleigh Spurs
Facebook page for Raleigh Spurs
Wilmington, NC
NORTH DAKOTA
OHIO
Akron Canton, OH
About Akron Canton Spurs
Akron Canton Spurs on Facebook
Canton Akron Spurs on Twitter
Cincinnati, OH
About Cincinnati Spurs
Cincinnati Spurs on Twitter
Cincinnati Spurs on Facebook
Cleveland, OH
About Cleveland Spurs
Cleveland Spurs on Twitter
Cleveland Spurs on Facebook
Columbus, OH
About Columbus Spurs
Columbus Spurs on Twitter
Columbus Spurs website
Youngstown, OH
OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma City, OK
About Oklahoma Spurs
Oklahoma Spurs on Facebook
Tulsa, OK
About Tulsa Spurs
Tulsa Spurs on Facebook
OREGON
Portland, OR
About Portland Spurs
Portland Spurs on Twitter
Portland Spurs on Facebook
PENNSYLVANIA
Harrisburg, PA
About Harrisburg Spurs
Harrisburg Spurs on Twitter
Lehigh Valley, PA
About Lehigh Valley Spurs
Lehigh Valley Spurs on Facebook
Philadelphia, PA
About Philadelphia Spurs
Philadelphia Spurs on Facebook
Philadelphia Spurs on Facebook page
Pittsburgh, PA
About Pittsburgh Spurs
Pittsburgh Spurs on Twitter
Pittsburgh Spurs on Instagram
RHODE ISLAND
About Rhode Island Spurs
Rhode Island Spurs on Twitter
SOUTH CAROLINA
About South Carolina Spurs
South Carolina Spurs on Twitter
South Carolina Spurs on Facebook
Upstate South Carolina
Twitter page for Upstate South Carolina
Upstate South Carolina on Facebook
TENNESSEE
Chattanooga, TN
About Chattanooga Spurs
Chattanooga Spurs on Twitter
Chattanooga Spurs on Facebook
Johnson City, TN
About Johnson City Spurs
Johnson City Spurs on Twitter
Knoxville, TN
About Knoxville Spurs
Knoxville Spurs on Twitter
Knoxville Spurs on Facebook
Memphis, TN
About Memphis Spurs
Memphis Spurs on Facebook
Twitter page for Memphis Spurs
Memphis Spurs on Instagram
Nashville, TN
About Nashville Spurs
Facebook page for Nashville Spurs
Nashville Spurs website
Nashville Spurs on Facebook
TEXAS
Austin, TX
About Austin Spurs
Austin Spurs on Twitter
College Station, TX
About College Station Spurs
College Station Spurs on Twitter
Dallas, TX
About Dallas Spurs
Dallas Spurs on Twitter
Dallas Spurs website
Fort Worth, TX
About Fort Worth Spurs
Fort Worth Spurs on Twitter
Houston, TX
About Houston Spurs
Houston Spurs website
Twitter page for Houston Spurs
Facebook page for Houston Spurs
San Antonio, TX
About San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs on Facebook
San Antonio Spurs on Twitter
UTAH
Salt Lake City, UT
Facebook page for Salt Lake City Spurs
VERMONT
VIRGINIA
Arlington, VA
About Arlington Spurs
Arlington Spurs on Twitter
Arlington Spurs on Facebook
Charlottesville, VA
About Charlottesville Spurs
Charlottesville Spurs on Twitter
Richmond, VA
About Richmond Spurs
Richmond Spurs on Twitter
Richmond Spurs on Facebook
Roanoke, VA
About Roanoke Spurs
Roanoke Spurs on Facebook
Virginia Beach, VA
About Virginia Spurs
Virginia Spurs on Twitter
Virginia Spurs on Facebook
Washington, DC
About DC Spurs
Twitter page for DC Spurs
DC Spurs on Facebook
WASHINGTON
Pullman, Washington
Twitter page for Pullman Spurs
Seattle, Washington
About Seattle Spurs
Seattle Spurs on Twitter
Seattle Spurs website
WEST COAST
WISCONSIN
Madison, WI
About Madison Spurs
Madison Spurs on Twitter
Madison Spurs on Facebook
Milwaukee, WI
About Milwaukee Spurs
Milwaukee Spurs on Twitter
TV schedule for Tottenham Hotspur supporters groups
That conglomerate of Spurs fans can watch their Tottenham battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.
For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each Tottenham Hotspur game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.
The bigger Tottenham Hotspur supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the COYS army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.
Recommended viewing option:
|
Watch Spurs games
Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels
|Sign Up
