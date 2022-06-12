Tottenham Hotspur (better known as Spurs) have a long list of Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Groups in the United States. The clubs has made a huge effort to grow its supporters base across America.

Having a stadium that serves a dual purpose of playing NFL games, it’s no wonder that Spurs are so popular in the United States. Most summers, the club travels to the United States to play friendlies. For instance, when they do, they often find a way to have their star players meet up with stars from NFL and NBA.

While Spurs are owned by ENIC, a British investment company registered in the Bahamas, there are a lot of ties with the United States. For example, Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy spends a lot of time in Florida at his vacation home.

Over the years, Spurs have had a lot of Americans who have played for the club. They include Clint Dempsey, Brad Friedel, DeAndre Yedlin and Kasey Keller.

Directory of Tottenham Hotspur supporters groups

ALABAMA

About Mobile Alabama Spurs

Mobile Alabama Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Mobile Alabama Spurs

ARKANSAS

Arkansas Spurs on Twitter

Little Rock, AR

About Little Rock Spurs

Little Rock Spurs on Twitter

ARIZONA

About Arizona Spurs

Arizona Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Arizona Spurs

Arizona Spurs on Instagram

Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Spurs on Twitter

Tucson, AZ

About Tucson Spurs

Facebook page for Tucson Spurs

Tucson Spurs on Twitter

Instagram page for Tucson Spurs

CALIFORNIA

Central San Diego, CA

Central San Diego Spurs

Fresno, CA

About Fresno Spurs

Fresno Spurs on Facebook

Los Angeles, CA

About LA Spurs

LA Spurs website

Twitter account for LA Spurs

LA Spurs on Facebook

LA Spurs YouTube page

Sacramento, CA

About Sacramento Spurs

Sacramento Spurs on Facebook

San Diego, CA

About San Diego Spurs

San Diego Spurs on Facebook

Twitter page for San Diego Spurs

San Francisco, CA

About San Francisco Spurs

San Francisco Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for San Francisco Spurs

Bay Area Spurs

Santa Barbara, CA

About Santa Barbara Spurs

Santa Barbara Spurs website

Sonoma County, CA

About Sonoma County Spurs

Sonoma Spurs on Twitter

Sonoma Spurs on Facebook

COLORADO

About Colorado Spurs

Colorado Spurs on Instagram

Facebook page for Colorado Spurs

Colorado Spurs website

CONNECTICUT

New Haven, CT

About New Haven Spurs

New Haven Spurs on Twitter

Stamford, CT

About Stamford Spurs

Stamford Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Stamford Spurs

FLORIDA

Jacksonville, FL

About Jacksonville Spurs

Spurs Jax on Twitter

Facebook page for Jax Spurs

Largo, FL

About Largo Spurs

Largo Spurs website

Twitter page for Largo Spurs

Largo Spurs on Instagram

Facebook page for Largo Spurs

Miami, FL

About Miami Spurs

Miami Spurs on Twitter

Orlando, FL

About Orlando Spurs

Orlando Spurs on Facebook

Orlando Spurs on Twitter

Palm Beach County, FL

About Palm Beach County Spurs

Palm Beach County Spurs on Facebook

Pensacola, FL

Website for Pensacola Spurs

Pensacola Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Pensacola Spurs

Port Charlotte, FL

Twitter page for Port Charlotte Spurs

South Florida

About South Florida Spurs

South Florida Spurs website

Facebook page for South Florida Spurs

Twitter page for South Florida Spurs

Space Coast, FL

About Space Coast Spurs

Space Coast Spurs on Facebook

Space Coast Spurs on Twitter

Instagram page for Space Coast Spurs

St. Augustine, FL

About Saint Augustine Spurs

Tallahassee, FL

About Tallahassee Spurs

Tallahassee Spurs on Facebook

South Tampa, FL

About South Tampa Spurs

South Tampa Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page about Tampa Spurs

Tampa Ybor, FL

About Tampa Ybor Spurs

Tampa Ybor Spurs on Facebook

GEORGIA

Georgia Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Georgia Spurs

Atlanta, GA

About Atlanta Spurs

Atlanta Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Atlanta Sports

Atlanta Spurs website

HAWAII

Honolulu, HI

About Honolulu Spurs

Honolulu Spurs on Facebook

IDAHO

Boise, ID

About Boise Spurs

ILLINOIS

Chicago, IL

About Chicago Spurs

Chicago Spurs on Facebook

Twitter page for Chicago Spurs

Chicago Spurs website

Crystal Lake, IL

About Crystal Lake Spurs

INDIANAPOLIS

Bloomington, IN

Twitter page for Bloomington Spurs

Indianapolis, IN

About Indianapolis Spurs

Indy Spurs website

Indy Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Indy Spurs

Indy Spurs on Instagram

IOWA

About Iowa Spurs

KENTUCKY

Lexington, KY

About Lexington Spurs

Lexington Spurs on Facebook

Twitter page for Lexington Spurs

Louisville, KY

About Louisville Spurs

Louisville Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Louisville Spurs

Louisville Spurs website

LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA

About New Orleans Spurs

New Orleans Spurs on Facebook

MAINE

About Maine Spurs

Maine Spurs on Instagram

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston, MA

About Boston Spurs

Boston Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Boston Spurs

MARYLAND

Baltimore, MD

About Baltimore Spurs

Baltimore Spurs on Twitter

MICHIGAN

Ann Arbor, MI

About Ann Arbor Spurs

Ann Arbor Spurs on Twitter

Ann Arbor Spurs on Facebook

Dearborn, MI

About Dearborn Spurs

Detroit, MI

About Detroit Spurs

Detroit Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Detroit Spurs

Grand Rapids, MI

About Grand Rapids Spurs

Grand Rapids Spurs on Facebook

Lansing, MI

About Lansing Spurs

Lansing Spurs on Twitter

Lansing Spurs on Facebook

MINNESOTA

Duluth, MN

Duluth Spurs on Twitter

Minneapois, MN

About Minneapolis Spurs

Minneapolis Spurs website

Twitter page for Minneapolis Spurs

Facebook page for Minneapolis Spurs

MISSOURI

Kansas City, MO

About Kansas City Spurs

Kansas City Spurs on Facebook

Kansas City Spurs on Twitter

St. Louis, MO

About St Louis Spurs

Twitter page for St Louis Spurs

Facebook page for St Louis Spurs

NEBRASKA

Omaha, NE

About Omaha Spurs

Omaha Spurs on Facebook

NEVADA

Las Vegas, NV

About Las Vegas Spurs

Las Vegas Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for Las Vegas Spurs

NEW MEXICO

About New Mexico Spurs

New Mexico Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for New Mexico Spurs

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey Spurs on Twitter

Facebook page for New Jersey Spurs

Hoboken, NJ

About Hoboken Spurs

Hoboken Spurs on Facebook

Hoboken Spurs on Twitter

Princeton, NJ

About Princeton Spurs

Princeton Spurs on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Groups, cont’d

NEW YORK

About New York Spurs

New York Spurs website

Facebook page for New York Spurs

Albany, NY

About Albany Spurs

Albany Spurs on Twitter

Brooklyn, NY

About Brooklyn Spurs

Brooklyn Spurs website

Twitter account for Brooklyn Spurs

Facebook page for Brooklyn Spurs

Buffalo, NY

About Buffalo Spurs

Buffalo Spurs on Twitter

Buffalo Spurs website

East Fishkill, NY

About East Fishkill Spurs

Facebook page for East Fishkill Spurs

Fishkill Spurs website

Long Island, NY

Long Island Spurs on Twitter

Queens, NY

About Queens Spurs

Queens Spurs on Twitter

Queens Spurs on Instagram

Rochester, NY

About Rochester NY Spurs

Rochester Spurs on Twitter

Rochester Spurs on Instagram

NORTH CAROLINA

About North Carolina Spurs

Twitter page for North Carolina Spurs

Facebook page for North Carolina Spurs

North Carolina Spurs website

Charlotte, NC

About Charlotte Spurs

Charlotte Spurs on Facebook

Raleigh, NC

About Raleigh Spurs

Raleigh Spurs website

Twitter page for Raleigh Spurs

Facebook page for Raleigh Spurs

Wilmington, NC

Wilmington Spurs Twitter page

NORTH DAKOTA

North Dakota Spurs on Twitter

OHIO

Akron Canton, OH

About Akron Canton Spurs

Akron Canton Spurs on Facebook

Canton Akron Spurs on Twitter

Cincinnati, OH

About Cincinnati Spurs

Cincinnati Spurs on Twitter

Cincinnati Spurs on Facebook

Cleveland, OH

About Cleveland Spurs

Cleveland Spurs on Twitter

Cleveland Spurs on Facebook

Columbus, OH

About Columbus Spurs

Columbus Spurs on Twitter

Columbus Spurs website

Youngstown, OH

Youngstown Spurs on Twitter

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma City, OK

About Oklahoma Spurs

Oklahoma Spurs on Facebook

Tulsa, OK

About Tulsa Spurs

Tulsa Spurs on Facebook

OREGON

Portland, OR

About Portland Spurs

Portland Spurs on Twitter

Portland Spurs on Facebook

PENNSYLVANIA

Harrisburg, PA

About Harrisburg Spurs

Harrisburg Spurs on Twitter

Lehigh Valley, PA

About Lehigh Valley Spurs

Lehigh Valley Spurs on Facebook

Philadelphia, PA

About Philadelphia Spurs

Philadelphia Spurs on Facebook

Philadelphia Spurs on Facebook page

Pittsburgh, PA

About Pittsburgh Spurs

Pittsburgh Spurs on Twitter

Pittsburgh Spurs on Instagram

RHODE ISLAND

About Rhode Island Spurs

Rhode Island Spurs on Twitter

SOUTH CAROLINA

About South Carolina Spurs

South Carolina Spurs on Twitter

South Carolina Spurs on Facebook

Upstate South Carolina

Twitter page for Upstate South Carolina

Upstate South Carolina on Facebook

TENNESSEE

Chattanooga, TN

About Chattanooga Spurs

Chattanooga Spurs on Twitter

Chattanooga Spurs on Facebook

Johnson City, TN

About Johnson City Spurs

Johnson City Spurs on Twitter

Knoxville, TN

About Knoxville Spurs

Knoxville Spurs on Twitter

Knoxville Spurs on Facebook

Memphis, TN

About Memphis Spurs

Memphis Spurs on Facebook

Twitter page for Memphis Spurs

Memphis Spurs on Instagram

Nashville, TN

About Nashville Spurs

Facebook page for Nashville Spurs

Nashville Spurs website

Nashville Spurs on Facebook

TEXAS

Austin, TX

About Austin Spurs

Austin Spurs on Twitter

College Station, TX

About College Station Spurs

College Station Spurs on Twitter

Dallas, TX

About Dallas Spurs

Dallas Spurs on Twitter

Dallas Spurs website

Fort Worth, TX

About Fort Worth Spurs

Fort Worth Spurs on Twitter

Houston, TX

About Houston Spurs

Houston Spurs website

Twitter page for Houston Spurs

Facebook page for Houston Spurs

San Antonio, TX

About San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs on Facebook

San Antonio Spurs on Twitter

UTAH

Salt Lake City, UT

Facebook page for Salt Lake City Spurs

VERMONT

About Vermont Spurs

VIRGINIA

Arlington, VA

About Arlington Spurs

Arlington Spurs on Twitter

Arlington Spurs on Facebook

Charlottesville, VA

About Charlottesville Spurs

Charlottesville Spurs on Twitter

Richmond, VA

About Richmond Spurs

Richmond Spurs on Twitter

Richmond Spurs on Facebook

Roanoke, VA

About Roanoke Spurs

Roanoke Spurs on Facebook

Virginia Beach, VA

About Virginia Spurs

Virginia Spurs on Twitter

Virginia Spurs on Facebook

Washington, DC

About DC Spurs

Twitter page for DC Spurs

DC Spurs on Facebook

WASHINGTON

Pullman, Washington

Twitter page for Pullman Spurs

Seattle, Washington

About Seattle Spurs

Seattle Spurs on Twitter

Seattle Spurs website

WEST COAST

About West Coast Spurs

WISCONSIN

Madison, WI

About Madison Spurs

Madison Spurs on Twitter

Madison Spurs on Facebook

Milwaukee, WI

About Milwaukee Spurs

Milwaukee Spurs on Twitter

TV schedule for Tottenham Hotspur supporters groups

That conglomerate of Spurs fans can watch their Tottenham battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each Tottenham Hotspur game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.

The bigger Tottenham Hotspur supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the COYS army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.

Recommended viewing option:

