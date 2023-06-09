This AC Milan TV schedule covers all games, regardless of competition, that are available for American Rossoneri fans.

Whether you are from Italy, started supporting the club during a dominant mid-2000s or want to follow the 2021/22 Scudetto winners, this schedule has all the games. Few clubs carry the history of AC Milan. In fact, only Real Madrid has more Champions League titles in the competition’s history. Similarly, only Juventus has more Serie A wins than the red and black side of Milan.

Clearly, there is reason to follow the club. The following AC Milan TV schedule shows all games as the club looks to expand on its historical successes.

Where can I watch the AC Milan match?

AC Milan on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1899

Stadium: San Siro

Manager: Stefano Pioli

Italian top-flight titles: 19

Champions League titles: 7

Social Media:



AC Milan TV schedule and streaming links

Over the last several years, Serie A coverage bounced around hands. For a time, beIN SPORTS held the exclusive rights. However, in the new age of streaming, ESPN and ESPN+ took over broadcasting Italy’s top flight.

However, all that is in the past. In 2021, CBS acquired the U.S. rights to broadcast Serie A. Therefore, all Serie A games, including that of AC Milan, are available via Paramount+, the paid-streaming service of CBS.

CBS also has CBS Sports Network. This is an option for select games throughout the season with included coverage. Yet, expect most of the AC Milan TV schedule to be solely available through Paramount+.

Also, AC Milan frequently competes in European competition. Those games are available on Paramount+, just like Serie A. Therefore, to watch all AC Milan games, you only need one subscription.

Watch AC Milan on Paramount+:

Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More

AC Milan History

AC Milan was founded in 1899, as the Milan Foot-Ball and Cricket Club by English ex-pat Herbert Kilpin (also the first ever club captain). The club badge has always featured the flag of Milan, which coincidentally is nearly identical to the flag of England. A split caused by a disagreement over signing international players in 1908 resulted in the formation of AC Milan’s biggest rival, Inter Milan.

The red and black striped shirts of AC Milan are one of the most iconic kits in all of football. They’ve worn a variation of this design throughout their entire history.

Milan have spent their entire history, with the exceptions of 1980/81 and 1982/83, in the Italian top flight. And one of those two relegations was as punishment for involvement in a match-fixing scandal, not due to poor performance. Their 18 international titles (FIFA and UEFA) makes them the most successful in that category of any Italian club. 19 league titles put Milan in second place all time, behind only Juventus (36) and tied with Inter as the second most successful club domestically.

Milan were most recently champions of Serie A in 2021/22, and last won UEFA Champions League in 2006/07. The club routinely finishes near the top of the table, and thus they are consistently an annual fixture in UEFA Champions League and Europa League. The 1991/92 Serie A campaign was nearly perfect for Milan, as they went unbeaten with a 22-12-0 record.

AC Milan play at the famous Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, more commonly known as the San Siro. The iconic stadium is the largest in Italian football, and it is shared with local rivals Inter. This helps make the Derby della Madonnina one of the biggest rivalries in the world. Milan have played at the venue since 1926. With the San Siro’s distincitive roof, intimidating supporters manning the curva, and fantastic match atmosphere, the Milan have one of the top home grounds in the world.

As one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Milan have fielded numerous legendary names over the years. Paolo Maldini, Kaká, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Andriy Shevchenko, Ruud Gullit, and Ronaldo are just a few of the massive players who’ve worn the famous Rossoneri stripes.

AC Milan were one of the twelve clubs signed on to be a part of the proposed European Super League. But only days after it was announced, the club pulled out in response to overwhelming backlash to the project.

