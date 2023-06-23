This Wrexham TV schedule provides the information you need to follow the Welsh lower division soccer club.

Normally a fourth division club from a small town would not garner much international interest. But after actors Ryan Reynolds and Ryan McElhenney took over the team in late 2020, Wrexham AFC have become pop culture fixtures.

Coupled with a documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham”, the club’s on-field success and promotion back to the English Football League in 2023 have spiked their popularity.

Watch Wrexham on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Where can I watch the WREXHAM game?

Wrexham on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1864

Stadium: Racecourse Ground

Manager: Phil Parkinson

Welsh Cup titles: 23

Wrexham TV schedule and streaming links

It will get a little easier to watch Wrexham in 2023/24 with their promotion to the Football League. EFL League Two rights are held by ESPN+. In past seasons however, very few League Two (or League One for that matter) games have actually been featured on the service.

However, with Wrexham’s popularity, especially in the US, expect more league games to be featured in the coming season(s).

The FA Cup is also shown on ESPN+, and games last season featuring the Red Dragons proved popular.

For league games not featured on ESPN+, the iFollow service is the official way to watch games from League Two.

WREXHAM A.F.C. history

Wrexham were founded all the way back in 1864. That makes them the third oldest professional football club. The club’s home ground, the Racecourse, is the oldest international football stadium in the world.

Wrexham have been a tier 3 or 4 club for most of their history. The high water mark came during a Division 2 stint in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The 21st century saw a dramatic fall from grace for the club. It included dodgy ownership, stadium troubles, and a period of time when a supporter’s trust actually kept the club alive. The darkest of moments came with a relegation out of the Football League in 2008. The team would remain in the 5th-tier National League from then until 2023, narrowly missing promotion on several occasions.

2020 saw a remarkable story come to fruition. Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) launched a takeover bid. The supporter’s trust approved the purchase, and since then the club have been on the lips of soccer fans everywhere.

Improved staffing, players, and facilities have come alongside an acclaimed documentary series following the revival of the team and town.

2021/22 saw the club miss promotion, falling in the playoff semifinals. They also finished runners-up in the FA Trophy. Perhaps most importantly, in the spring of 2022, the club regained control of the Racecourse Ground, allowing for major renovations to take place.

2022/23 was the magic season for Wrexham. They captured the league title and automatic promotion to the EFL that came with it. A run to the fourth round of the FA Cup also provided plenty of excitement.

Wrexham News