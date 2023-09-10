This Guatemala National Team TV schedule has all the games from one of CONCACAF’s underdog sides.

Guatemala find themselves in the second tier of nations in the region, alongside Central American rivals like Honduras and Costa Rica.

Los Chapines have never qualified for the World Cup, but they have participated in three Olympic tournaments – most recently in 1988. They did, however, win the third-ever CONCACAF Championship – a precursor to today’s Gold Cup – in 1967. They were also Central American champions in 2001.

Guatemala TV schedule and streaming links

Sunday, September 10 08:00 PM ET Guatemala vs. Panama ( CONCACAF Nations League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network



First game: September 14, 1921 (Win vs. Honduras in Guatemala City)

Manager: Luis Fernando Tena

Best World Cup finish: Never Qualified

Best Gold Cup/CONCACAF Finish: Champions (1967)

Where can I watch the Guatemala match?

You’ll find Guatemala games spread across various platforms in the US.

CONCACAF Nations League streams on Paramount+. The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, meanwhile is set for Univision/TUDN. FOX Sports had English-language rights previously, but the 2025 tournament has yet to be determined.

Friendly games and World Cup qualifying matches versus the USMNT can appear on TNT, TBS, and the Max streaming service. Telemundo, Universo, and/or Peacock are spots to look for Spanish broadcasts of these games.

If Guatemala makes the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FOX Sports and Telemundo will again be the home for games. CONCACAF Qualifying TV details for 2026 has yet to be revealed (as of fall 2023).

For a good option that will have many of Guatemala’s games, check out Fubo. It’s more expensive than services like Paramount+ or ESPN+, but it carries all the channels that will feature the bulk of matches.

Watch Guatemala on Fubo:

