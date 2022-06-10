Consistently one of the top sides in the Premier League, with a haul of trophies and 100+ consecutive years of top-flight football, it’s easy to see why the Gunners are one of the most popular teams in the US, with dozens of Arsenal supporters groups all across the nation. Arsenal is also a club with strong American ties. Since 2011, the club has been owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, a holding company started by American businessman Stan Kroenke. This means the Gunners have the same parent company as five US pro sports franchises – the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and Colorado Mammoth (National Lacrosse League).

Based in north London, Arsenal’s home ground is The Emirates Stadium, the fourth-largest football stadium in England (eclipsed only by Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium).

To help you find a Arsenal supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for all stateside Gooners.

Directory of Arsenal Supporters Groups in United States

ARSENAL AMERICA

Arsenal America on Facebook
Arsenal America on Twitter

BIRMINGHAM, AL

Birmingham Gooners on Facebook
Birmingham Gooners on Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Northwest Arkansas Gooners on Facebook
Northwest Arkansas Gooners on Twitter

LITTLE ROCK, AR

Rock City Gooners on Facebook
Rock City Gooners on Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ

Arizona Gooners on Facebook
Arizona Gooners on Twitter

CARLSBAD, CA

North County Gooners on Twitter

FRESNO, CA

Fresno Gooners on Facebook
Fresno Gooners on Twitter

LONG BEACH, CA

Beach City Gooners on Twitter

ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Orange County Gooners on Facebook
Orange County Gooners on Twitter

SACRAMENTO, CA

Sacramento Gooners on Facebook

Twitter page for Sacramento Gooners

SAN DIEGO, CA

San Diego Gooners on Facebook
San Diego Gooners on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Bay Area Gooners on Facebook
Bay Area Gooners on Twitter

SAN JOSE, CA

Silicon Valley Gooners on Facebook
Silicon Valley Gooners on Twitter

SANTA BARBARA, CA

Santa Barbara Gooners on Facebook
Santa Barbara Gooners on Twitter

SANTA ROSA, CA

North Bay Gooners on Facebook
North Bay Gooners on Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC

DC Armoury on Twitter

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Pikes Peak Gooners on Facebook
Pikes Peak Gooners on Twitter

DENVER, CO

Denver Gooners on Facebook
Denver Gooners on Twitter

NEW HAVEN, CT

New Haven Gooners on Facebook
New Haven Gooners on Twitter

GAINESVILLE, FL

Gainesville Gooners on Facebook
Gainesville Gooners on Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, FL

Jacksonville Gooners on Twitter
Facebook page for Jacksonville Gooners
Instagram page for Jacksonville Gooners

MIAMI, FL

Arsenal Miami on Facebook
Arsenal Miami on Twitter

ORLANDO, FL

Orlando Gooners on Facebook
Orlando Gooners on Twitter

TALLAHASSEE, FL

Tallahassee Gooners on Facebook
Tallahassee Gooners on Twitter

TAMPA, FL

Gulf Coast Gooners on Facebook
Gulf Coast Gooners on Twitter

ATLANTA, GA

Atlanta Gooners on Facebook
Atlanta Gooners on Twitter

DES MOINES, IA

Des Moines Gooners on Facebook
Des Moines Gooners on Twitter

CHICAGO, IL

Chicago Gooners on Facebook
Chicago Gooners on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, KY

Arsenal Kentucky on Facebook
Arsenal Kentucky on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS, LA

Krewe of Arsenal on Facebook
Krewe of Arsenal on Twitter

BALTIMORE, MD

Charm City Gooners on Facebook
Charm City Gooners on Twitter

BOSTON, MA

Boston Gooners on Facebook
Boston Gooners on Twitter

ANN ARBOR, MI

Southeast Michigan Arsenal America on Facebook
Southeast Michigan Arsenal America on Twitter

DETROIT, MI

Arsenal Detroit on Facebook
Arsenal Detroit on Twitter

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Arsenal Grand Rapids on Facebook
Arsenal Grand Rapids on Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Minneapolis/St. Paul Arsenal Supporters on Facebook

Minneapolis/St. Paul Arsenal Supporters on Twitter

KANSAS CITY, MO

KC Gooners on Facebook
KC Gooners on Twitter

ST. LOUIS, MO

Gateway Gooners on Facebook
Gateway Gooners on Twitter

OMAHA, NE

Omaha Gooners on Facebook
Omaha Gooners on Twitter

BRADLEY BEACH, NJ

Jersey Shore Gooners on Twitter

BUFFALO, NY

Buffalo Gooners on Twitter

ROCHESTER, NY

Rochester Gooners on Facebook
Rochester Gooners on Twitter

SYRACUSE, NY

Syracuse Gooners on Facebook
Syracuse Gooners on Twitter

NEW YORK CITY, NY

Arsenal NYC on Facebook
Arsenal NYC on Twitter

ASHEVILLE, NC

Asheville Armoury on Facebook
Asheville Armoury on Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NC

Queen City Gooners on Twitter

RALEIGH, NC

Oak City Arsenal on Facebook
Oak City Arsenal on Twitter

RALEIGH/DURHAM NC

Triangle Gooners on Facebook
Triangle Gooners on Twitter

SANFORD, NC

The Sandhills Gooners on Facebook
The Sandhills Gooners on Twitter

WILMINGTON, NC

Cape Fear Gooners on Twitter

WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Camel City Gooners on Facebook
Camel City Gooners on Twitter

CINCINNATI, OH

Cincinnati Gooners on Facebook
Cincinatti Gooners on Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH

Cleveland Gooners on Twitter

COLUMBUS, OH

Columbus Gooners on Facebook
Columbus Gooners on Twitter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Sooner Gooners on Facebook
Sooner Gooners on Twitter

TULSA, OK

Tulsa Gooners on Facebook
Tulsa Gooners on Twitter

HARRISBURG, PA

Central Penn Gooners on Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Arsenal Philadelphia Website

PROVIDENCE, RI

Rhode Island Gooners on Facebook
Rhode Island Gooners on Twitter

CHARLESTON, SC

Charsenal on Facebook
Charsenal on Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia Gunners on Facebook
Columbia Gunners on Twitter

GREENVILLE, SC

Greenville Gooners on Facebook
Greenville Gooners on Twitter

KNOXVILLE, TN

Knoxville Gooners on Facebook
Knoxville Gooners on Twitter

MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Gooners on Facebook
Memphis Gooners on Twitter

AUSTIN, TX

Austin Gooners on Facebook
Austin Gooners on Twitter

DALLAS, TX

Dallas Gooner Society on Facebook
Dallas Gooner Society on Twitter

EL PASO, TX

Border Cannons on Facebook
Border Cannons on Twitter

HOUSTON, TX

Houston Gooners on Facebook
Houston Gooners on Twitter

SAN ANTONIO, TX

Alamo Arsenal on Facebook
Alamo Arsenal on Twitter

ARLINGTON, VA

Arlington Gooners on Facebook
Arlington Gooners on Twitter

RICHMOND, VA

Richmond Gooners on Facebook
Richmond Gooners on Twitter

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Virginia Beach Gooners on Facebook
Virginia Beach Gooners on Twitter

SEATTLE, WA

Cascadia Gooners on Facebook
Cascadia Gooners on Twitter

GREEN BAY, WI

Green Bay Armoury on Facebook
Green Bay Armoury on Twitter

MADISON, WI

ASC Madison on Twitter

MILWAUKEE, WI

Brew City Gunners on Facebook
Brew City Gunners on Twitter

TV schedule for Arsenal Supporters Groups

Check out our dedicated Arsenal page for the most updated TV listings and info on the club. World Soccer Talk also has the most comprehensive schedule of Premier League games on TV, so you won’t miss any Arsenal matches. Whether it’s a game from the Emirates or an away match, we’ve got all of the listings.

For Arsenal games in the Champions League, Europa LeagueLeague Cup or FA Cup, we have separate TV schedule pages for them too.

