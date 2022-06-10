Consistently one of the top sides in the Premier League, with a haul of trophies and 100+ consecutive years of top-flight football, it’s easy to see why the Gunners are one of the most popular teams in the US, with dozens of Arsenal supporters groups all across the nation. Arsenal is also a club with strong American ties. Since 2011, the club has been owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, a holding company started by American businessman Stan Kroenke. This means the Gunners have the same parent company as five US pro sports franchises – the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and Colorado Mammoth (National Lacrosse League).
Based in north London, Arsenal’s home ground is The Emirates Stadium, the fourth-largest football stadium in England (eclipsed only by Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium).
To help you find a Arsenal supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for all stateside Gooners.
Directory of Arsenal Supporters Groups in United States
ARSENAL AMERICA
Arsenal America on Facebook
Arsenal America on Twitter
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Gooners on Facebook
Birmingham Gooners on Twitter
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Northwest Arkansas Gooners on Facebook
Northwest Arkansas Gooners on Twitter
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Rock City Gooners on Facebook
Rock City Gooners on Twitter
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Gooners on Facebook
Arizona Gooners on Twitter
CARLSBAD, CA
North County Gooners on Twitter
FRESNO, CA
Fresno Gooners on Facebook
Fresno Gooners on Twitter
LONG BEACH, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Gooners on Facebook
Orange County Gooners on Twitter
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Gooners on Facebook
Twitter page for Sacramento Gooners
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Gooners on Facebook
San Diego Gooners on Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area Gooners on Facebook
Bay Area Gooners on Twitter
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley Gooners on Facebook
Silicon Valley Gooners on Twitter
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Gooners on Facebook
Santa Barbara Gooners on Twitter
SANTA ROSA, CA
North Bay Gooners on Facebook
North Bay Gooners on Twitter
WASHINGTON, DC
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Pikes Peak Gooners on Facebook
Pikes Peak Gooners on Twitter
DENVER, CO
Denver Gooners on Facebook
Denver Gooners on Twitter
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Gooners on Facebook
New Haven Gooners on Twitter
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville Gooners on Facebook
Gainesville Gooners on Twitter
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Gooners on Twitter
Facebook page for Jacksonville Gooners
Instagram page for Jacksonville Gooners
MIAMI, FL
Arsenal Miami on Facebook
Arsenal Miami on Twitter
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Gooners on Facebook
Orlando Gooners on Twitter
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Gooners on Facebook
Tallahassee Gooners on Twitter
TAMPA, FL
Gulf Coast Gooners on Facebook
Gulf Coast Gooners on Twitter
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Gooners on Facebook
Atlanta Gooners on Twitter
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Gooners on Facebook
Des Moines Gooners on Twitter
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Gooners on Facebook
Chicago Gooners on Twitter
LOUISVILLE, KY
Arsenal Kentucky on Facebook
Arsenal Kentucky on Twitter
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Krewe of Arsenal on Facebook
Krewe of Arsenal on Twitter
BALTIMORE, MD
Charm City Gooners on Facebook
Charm City Gooners on Twitter
BOSTON, MA
Boston Gooners on Facebook
Boston Gooners on Twitter
ANN ARBOR, MI
Southeast Michigan Arsenal America on Facebook
Southeast Michigan Arsenal America on Twitter
DETROIT, MI
Arsenal Detroit on Facebook
Arsenal Detroit on Twitter
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Arsenal Grand Rapids on Facebook
Arsenal Grand Rapids on Twitter
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis/St. Paul Arsenal Supporters on Facebook
Minneapolis/St. Paul Arsenal Supporters on Twitter
KANSAS CITY, MO
KC Gooners on Facebook
KC Gooners on Twitter
ST. LOUIS, MO
Gateway Gooners on Facebook
Gateway Gooners on Twitter
OMAHA, NE
Omaha Gooners on Facebook
Omaha Gooners on Twitter
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Jersey Shore Gooners on Twitter
BUFFALO, NY
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Gooners on Facebook
Rochester Gooners on Twitter
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Gooners on Facebook
Syracuse Gooners on Twitter
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arsenal NYC on Facebook
Arsenal NYC on Twitter
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Armoury on Facebook
Asheville Armoury on Twitter
CHARLOTTE, NC
RALEIGH, NC
Oak City Arsenal on Facebook
Oak City Arsenal on Twitter
RALEIGH/DURHAM NC
Triangle Gooners on Facebook
Triangle Gooners on Twitter
SANFORD, NC
The Sandhills Gooners on Facebook
The Sandhills Gooners on Twitter
WILMINGTON, NC
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Camel City Gooners on Facebook
Camel City Gooners on Twitter
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Gooners on Facebook
Cincinatti Gooners on Twitter
CLEVELAND, OH
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Gooners on Facebook
Columbus Gooners on Twitter
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sooner Gooners on Facebook
Sooner Gooners on Twitter
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Gooners on Facebook
Tulsa Gooners on Twitter
HARRISBURG, PA
Central Penn Gooners on Twitter
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhode Island Gooners on Facebook
Rhode Island Gooners on Twitter
CHARLESTON, SC
Charsenal on Facebook
Charsenal on Twitter
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Gunners on Facebook
Columbia Gunners on Twitter
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville Gooners on Facebook
Greenville Gooners on Twitter
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville Gooners on Facebook
Knoxville Gooners on Twitter
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Gooners on Facebook
Memphis Gooners on Twitter
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Gooners on Facebook
Austin Gooners on Twitter
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Gooner Society on Facebook
Dallas Gooner Society on Twitter
EL PASO, TX
Border Cannons on Facebook
Border Cannons on Twitter
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Gooners on Facebook
Houston Gooners on Twitter
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alamo Arsenal on Facebook
Alamo Arsenal on Twitter
ARLINGTON, VA
Arlington Gooners on Facebook
Arlington Gooners on Twitter
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond Gooners on Facebook
Richmond Gooners on Twitter
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Beach Gooners on Facebook
Virginia Beach Gooners on Twitter
SEATTLE, WA
Cascadia Gooners on Facebook
Cascadia Gooners on Twitter
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Armoury on Facebook
Green Bay Armoury on Twitter
MADISON, WI
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brew City Gunners on Facebook
Brew City Gunners on Twitter
TV schedule for Arsenal Supporters Groups
Check out our dedicated Arsenal page for the most updated TV listings and info on the club. World Soccer Talk also has the most comprehensive schedule of Premier League games on TV, so you won’t miss any Arsenal matches. Whether it’s a game from the Emirates or an away match, we’ve got all of the listings.
For Arsenal games in the Champions League, Europa League, League Cup or FA Cup, we have separate TV schedule pages for them too.
In addition to our TV schedules, we also offer a free daily soccer newsletter. It’s packed with the latest news and TV schedules. And you can personalize World Soccer Talk Insider for your favorite team, so you get your team’s news prioritized for you.
