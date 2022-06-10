Consistently one of the top sides in the Premier League, with a haul of trophies and 100+ consecutive years of top-flight football, it’s easy to see why the Gunners are one of the most popular teams in the US, with dozens of Arsenal supporters groups all across the nation. Arsenal is also a club with strong American ties. Since 2011, the club has been owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, a holding company started by American businessman Stan Kroenke. This means the Gunners have the same parent company as five US pro sports franchises – the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and Colorado Mammoth (National Lacrosse League).

Based in north London, Arsenal’s home ground is The Emirates Stadium, the fourth-largest football stadium in England (eclipsed only by Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium).

To help you find a Arsenal supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for all stateside Gooners.

Directory of Arsenal Supporters Groups in United States

ARSENAL AMERICA

Arsenal America on Facebook

Arsenal America on Twitter

BIRMINGHAM, AL

Birmingham Gooners on Facebook

Birmingham Gooners on Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Northwest Arkansas Gooners on Facebook

Northwest Arkansas Gooners on Twitter

LITTLE ROCK, AR

Rock City Gooners on Facebook

Rock City Gooners on Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ

Arizona Gooners on Facebook

Arizona Gooners on Twitter

CARLSBAD, CA

North County Gooners on Twitter

FRESNO, CA

Fresno Gooners on Facebook

Fresno Gooners on Twitter

LONG BEACH, CA

Beach City Gooners on Twitter

ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Orange County Gooners on Facebook

Orange County Gooners on Twitter

SACRAMENTO, CA

Sacramento Gooners on Facebook

Twitter page for Sacramento Gooners

SAN DIEGO, CA

San Diego Gooners on Facebook

San Diego Gooners on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Bay Area Gooners on Facebook

Bay Area Gooners on Twitter

SAN JOSE, CA

Silicon Valley Gooners on Facebook

Silicon Valley Gooners on Twitter

SANTA BARBARA, CA

Santa Barbara Gooners on Facebook

Santa Barbara Gooners on Twitter

SANTA ROSA, CA

North Bay Gooners on Facebook

North Bay Gooners on Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC

DC Armoury on Twitter

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Pikes Peak Gooners on Facebook

Pikes Peak Gooners on Twitter

DENVER, CO

Denver Gooners on Facebook

Denver Gooners on Twitter

NEW HAVEN, CT

New Haven Gooners on Facebook

New Haven Gooners on Twitter

GAINESVILLE, FL

Gainesville Gooners on Facebook

Gainesville Gooners on Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, FL

Jacksonville Gooners on Twitter

Facebook page for Jacksonville Gooners

Instagram page for Jacksonville Gooners

MIAMI, FL

Arsenal Miami on Facebook

Arsenal Miami on Twitter

ORLANDO, FL

Orlando Gooners on Facebook

Orlando Gooners on Twitter

TALLAHASSEE, FL

Tallahassee Gooners on Facebook

Tallahassee Gooners on Twitter

TAMPA, FL

Gulf Coast Gooners on Facebook

Gulf Coast Gooners on Twitter

ATLANTA, GA

Atlanta Gooners on Facebook

Atlanta Gooners on Twitter

DES MOINES, IA

Des Moines Gooners on Facebook

Des Moines Gooners on Twitter

CHICAGO, IL

Chicago Gooners on Facebook

Chicago Gooners on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, KY

Arsenal Kentucky on Facebook

Arsenal Kentucky on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS, LA

Krewe of Arsenal on Facebook

Krewe of Arsenal on Twitter

BALTIMORE, MD

Charm City Gooners on Facebook

Charm City Gooners on Twitter

BOSTON, MA

Boston Gooners on Facebook

Boston Gooners on Twitter

ANN ARBOR, MI

Southeast Michigan Arsenal America on Facebook

Southeast Michigan Arsenal America on Twitter

DETROIT, MI

Arsenal Detroit on Facebook

Arsenal Detroit on Twitter

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Arsenal Grand Rapids on Facebook

Arsenal Grand Rapids on Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Minneapolis/St. Paul Arsenal Supporters on Facebook

Minneapolis/St. Paul Arsenal Supporters on Twitter

KANSAS CITY, MO

KC Gooners on Facebook

KC Gooners on Twitter

ST. LOUIS, MO

Gateway Gooners on Facebook

Gateway Gooners on Twitter

OMAHA, NE

Omaha Gooners on Facebook

Omaha Gooners on Twitter

BRADLEY BEACH, NJ

Jersey Shore Gooners on Twitter

BUFFALO, NY

Buffalo Gooners on Twitter

ROCHESTER, NY

Rochester Gooners on Facebook

Rochester Gooners on Twitter

SYRACUSE, NY

Syracuse Gooners on Facebook

Syracuse Gooners on Twitter

NEW YORK CITY, NY

Arsenal NYC on Facebook

Arsenal NYC on Twitter

ASHEVILLE, NC

Asheville Armoury on Facebook

Asheville Armoury on Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NC

Queen City Gooners on Twitter

RALEIGH, NC

Oak City Arsenal on Facebook

Oak City Arsenal on Twitter

RALEIGH/DURHAM NC

Triangle Gooners on Facebook

Triangle Gooners on Twitter

SANFORD, NC

The Sandhills Gooners on Facebook

The Sandhills Gooners on Twitter

WILMINGTON, NC

Cape Fear Gooners on Twitter

WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Camel City Gooners on Facebook

Camel City Gooners on Twitter

CINCINNATI, OH

Cincinnati Gooners on Facebook

Cincinatti Gooners on Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH

Cleveland Gooners on Twitter

COLUMBUS, OH

Columbus Gooners on Facebook

Columbus Gooners on Twitter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Sooner Gooners on Facebook

Sooner Gooners on Twitter

TULSA, OK

Tulsa Gooners on Facebook

Tulsa Gooners on Twitter

HARRISBURG, PA

Central Penn Gooners on Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Arsenal Philadelphia Website

PROVIDENCE, RI

Rhode Island Gooners on Facebook

Rhode Island Gooners on Twitter

CHARLESTON, SC

Charsenal on Facebook

Charsenal on Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia Gunners on Facebook

Columbia Gunners on Twitter

GREENVILLE, SC

Greenville Gooners on Facebook

Greenville Gooners on Twitter

KNOXVILLE, TN

Knoxville Gooners on Facebook

Knoxville Gooners on Twitter

MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Gooners on Facebook

Memphis Gooners on Twitter

AUSTIN, TX

Austin Gooners on Facebook

Austin Gooners on Twitter

DALLAS, TX

Dallas Gooner Society on Facebook

Dallas Gooner Society on Twitter

EL PASO, TX

Border Cannons on Facebook

Border Cannons on Twitter

HOUSTON, TX

Houston Gooners on Facebook

Houston Gooners on Twitter

SAN ANTONIO, TX

Alamo Arsenal on Facebook

Alamo Arsenal on Twitter

ARLINGTON, VA

Arlington Gooners on Facebook

Arlington Gooners on Twitter

RICHMOND, VA

Richmond Gooners on Facebook

Richmond Gooners on Twitter

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Virginia Beach Gooners on Facebook

Virginia Beach Gooners on Twitter

SEATTLE, WA

Cascadia Gooners on Facebook

Cascadia Gooners on Twitter

GREEN BAY, WI

Green Bay Armoury on Facebook

Green Bay Armoury on Twitter

MADISON, WI

ASC Madison on Twitter

MILWAUKEE, WI

Brew City Gunners on Facebook

Brew City Gunners on Twitter

TV schedule for Arsenal Supporters Groups

Check out our dedicated Arsenal page for the most updated TV listings and info on the club. World Soccer Talk also has the most comprehensive schedule of Premier League games on TV, so you won’t miss any Arsenal matches. Whether it’s a game from the Emirates or an away match, we’ve got all of the listings.

For Arsenal games in the Champions League, Europa League, League Cup or FA Cup, we have separate TV schedule pages for them too.

In addition to our TV schedules, we also offer a free daily soccer newsletter. It’s packed with the latest news and TV schedules. And you can personalize World Soccer Talk Insider for your favorite team, so you get your team’s news prioritized for you.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Arsenal games Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels Sign Up

Related posts

Latest Arsenal news

Directory of Supporters Groups for Premier League teams

Introduction to Supporters Groups

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers