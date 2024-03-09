Are you asking yourself “What channel is the Liverpool game on today?” This Liverpool TV schedule provides the necessary information to watch the six-time European champions and 19-time champions of England.

Those titles demonstrate the history of Liverpool and how it has periods of dominance. In fact, many argue that we are currently in one of those periods of success. Liverpool won the 2018/19 Champions League after finishing as the runner-up in the year prior. Also, Liverpool broke its long English title drought by winning the Premier League in 2019/20.

One of the most storied clubs for both good and bad reasons, Liverpool is always a frequent club people support. The current situation in Liverpool puts them in a position to be in contention regardless of the competition.

Liverpool TV schedule and streaming links

Liverpool on U.S. TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1892

Stadium: Anfield

Manager: Jürgen Klopp

English top-flight titles: 19

Champions League titles: 6

Social Media:



Where to find Liverpool fixtures on TV

As one of the best and most popular teams in the world, many of Liverpool’s games are featured on USA Network or NBC. For games not shown on these networks, Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League can be found on Peacock, NBC’s paid streaming service.

Watch Liverpool on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

The best way we recommend to watch Liverpool is via Fubo. This service has both USA Network and NBC. Peacock requires an additional subscription service.

Lineup

As stated previously, this Liverpool side carries some of the biggest names in the European game. However, what is remarkable is that most of these players came to Anfield when they were young.

Liverpool gets the most out of its players, and player acquisitions look like bargains after a season or two in the red kit of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp does his best to switch around the lineup to keep his players fresh. Of course, with the talent of Díaz and Salah, their potential for goals is hard to pass up.

Nevertheless, players like Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, and Trent Alexander-Arnold provide depth around the field.

Liverpool Kits

Liverpool Supporters Groups in the United States: View our list

Schedule of upcoming matches

This is the best place to see what games are coming up for Liverpool. However, fans interested in getting a larger scope at the Premier League need to head over to the Premier League schedule from World Soccer Talk.

Additionally, Liverpool provides its fans with additional content via LFCTV. Training videos, special interviews and Liverpool-specific analysis are all available on that site.

Liverpool FC history

Liverpool Football Club was founded in 1892. The Reds are one of the biggest and most popular clubs in the world.

The club actually got its start when a dispute over rent led to Everton FC leaving the Anfield stadium. Land owner John Houlding then started his own club. Initially he attempting to call the new outfit “Everton Athletic”, but the FA refused this name. And so, Liverpool FC was born.

Liverpool first adopted their famous red color in 1896. The liver bird, a symbol of the city of Liverpool, was adopted by the club in 1901, and first appeared on the kits in 1955. Liverpool is know for its anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” played and sung before each match at Anfield. The song title is incorporated on the Shankly Gates outside the stadium, which since 1992 have featured on the club badge.

The club are one of the most successful in England. They’ve captured 19 First Division titles over the years, but notably only one of those (2019-20) since the foundation of the Premier League in 1992. Liverpool have won the FA Cup on eight occasions, the League Cup nine times, and 16 Community Shields. They are six-time European champions, with an additional three UEFA Cup/Europa League wins and four UEFA Super Cups. They also became world champions in 2019 after winning the Club World Cup. Their 14 international trophies make them the most successful British club on the international stage.

A darker side of history

In addition to success, Liverpool are also known for tragedy. In 1985 at the European Cup final at Heysel Stadium, unrest between supporters resulted in a stadium wall collapsing that led to the deaths of 39 people. In the aftermath, all English clubs were banned from European competition until 1991 (Liverpool were banned until 1992). Just a few years later in 1989, disaster struck again at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield during the FA Cup semifinal, when 97 Liverpool supporters died as the result of a human crush.

The subsequent Taylor Report resulted in standing areas being banned from top level stadiums in England. The 97 fans who lost their lives are are remembered with twin flames on the Liverpool crest, and memorials at both Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield and at Anfield.

Anfield is the seventh largest stadium in English football. Despite various plans to potentially leave the ground over the years, redevelopment of Anfield has continued and it looks to remain Liverpool’s home for years to come.

Liverpool have always been home to some of the biggest names in the sport. The likes of Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush, Michael Owen, Sadio Mané, Fernando Torres, Luis Suárez, Bob Paisley, Roger Hunt, Kevin Keegan and Mo Salah are just a few of the talents who’ve graced the pitch at Anfield.

Since 2010, Liverpool have been owned by Fenway Sports Group. The group, headed by John W. Henry, also owns the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Liverpool feature news and stories

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out what channel Liverpool is on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).