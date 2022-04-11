The streaming home of the Premier League, the Peacock soccer schedule lists the times for each game on the platform.

Peacock, the paid-streaming service for NBC and its properties, encompasses a mass of content. From hit TV shows like The Office to movies and reality TV, the service has everything for the family.

Peacock is tied closely with NBC and CNBC. While featuring Premier League games from NBC that appear on demand, the soccer games on the CNBC programming schedule are also available on Peacock TV. Collectively, Peacock shows Premier League games from NBC and CNBC (both live) as well as on-demand games from USA Network. And, major games exclusively live on Peacock TV.

Upcoming Peacock soccer schedule

The Premier League, the most-watched European league in the United States, has exclusive games on Peacock. In fact, anywhere from four to six games on average each weekend are exclusive to Peacock. There are times when that number is lower, if the matchweek is spread out. However, that number can rise.

Traditionally, NBC puts the ‘big’ games on USA Network or NBC, depending on when the Premier League schedules them. However, like ESPN+ or Paramount+, NBC could put certain fixtures exclusively on Peacock to drive subscriptions. Or, the programming schedule may just be too busy.

The Peacock soccer schedule does not feature many other leagues dedicated to the sport. From time to time, Peacock streams Chivas games from Liga MX, as well as select games from World Cup tournaments.

During the Olympics, that was another popular sport to be aired on the platform. However, each weekend, it is essentially a Peacock Premier League soccer schedule. Peacock does have select games from Major League Baseball (MLB), too.

With the Premier League being the only league watchable on Peacock, you may be hesitant. However, NBC does well to open up options for the biggest Premier League fans.

At $5.99 per month, Peacock provides access to a 24/7 Premier League TV channel for highlights, news and more.

Unfortunately, Peacock got rid of its free trial. That being said, Peacock does carry a free option outside of its base plan of $5.99 per month. On this free option, there are 40,000 hours of hit movies and TV shows. Plus, there are more than 50 always-on channels. Remember, this does not include the Premier League hub or all of the on-demand content on Peacock. It is more of a teaser for what the platform provides.

It is also hard to ignore the fact that more than 175 games are exclusive to Peacock from the Premier League each season.

The schedule shows which games are available on Peacock for the coming week, as well as the times in Eastern Time.

Head over to Peacock to learn more about the service and what it can provide subscribers.