First game: August 20, 1916 (Win vs. Sweden in Stockholm, 3-2)

Manager: Gregg Berhalter

Best World Cup finish: 3rd (1930)

CONCACAF Gold Cup wins: Seven (1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017, 2021)

Best Copa America finish: 4th (1995, 2016)

One of the fastest growing sides in terms of popularity and potential, the United States is on the come up in the soccer world. With players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams playing for major European sides, the USMNT is a force to be reckoned with.

Looking back at the history of the U.S. in international soccer, potential was not the common descriptor. Despite finishing third at the inaugural World Cup in 1930, The U.S. failed to qualify for the competition from 1954 to 1986. Then, it reached each World Cup from 1990 to 2014, before a stunning failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup sent shockwaves through the U.S. Soccer Federation.

2022 saw the US advance from Group B, but fall flat in the round of 16 with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

With the jumble of providers and channels responsible for broadcasting USMNT games in the United States, it can be hard to track the USMNT TV schedule. For example, look at the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying cycle. FOX and ESPN split USMNT home games. Meanwhile, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network broadcast all of the side’s away games.

Some competitions are locked in for the near future. The USMNT will be on FOX for the 2026 World Cup. The Gold Cup and Copa America are also on FOX. Friendlies, from 2023, can be featured on Max and TNT. Spanish-language coverage can be seen on Telemundo/Universo and streamed via Peacock.

National team lineups can be tricky. Unlike the club game where each team has generally 25 names to choose from, there are so many internationals representing the United States.

Looking just at the summer of 2021, the United States used seemingly different squads for the Nations League semifinal and final and the Gold Cup. Gregg Berhalter, as well as other international managers, must mix in experience, youth, players on form and leaders to get the best out of his side.

This lineup is, of course, subject to change.

One thing that Gregg Berhalter did well was use a variety of players throughout CONCACAF competitions and World Cup Qualifying. Injuries to star players forced his hand, but it worked well in the end.

He has options across the pitch. Goalkeeper will be a major talking point, with any of Matt Turner, Zack Steffen or Ethan Horvath playing the role. Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson seem to be the go-to options at the back, with Chris Richards also there.

The midfield is fairly deep in terms of usage. Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre and Yunus Musah played strong roles in the qualifying cycle.

One glaring issue for the USMNT is that of striker. A reliable No. 9 eludes Berhalter, with Ricardo Pepi looking to be a viable option, provided he is on form. Jordan Morris Jesus Ferreira are examples of replacements.

