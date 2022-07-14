Online advertising for worldsoccertalk.cms.futbolsitesnetwork.com is delivered by the vendor DoubleClick. DoubleClick places cookies on your browser to facilitate serving particular ads – for instance, to help determine whether you have seen a particular advertisement before, to tailor ads to you if you have visited our site before, and to avoid sending you duplicate advertisements. You can opt out of DoubleClick’s use of cookies for these purposes by visiting http://www.google.com/intl/en/privacy/.

In some cases, we and advertisers on worldsoccertalk.cms.futbolsitesnetwork.com and other sites work with other third-party vendors to help deliver advertisements tailored to your interests. These vendors include ad networks and audience segment providers, and they use cookies, beacons, mobile ad identifiers, and similar technologies to collect information about your online activity (e.g., the sites and pages you have visited and mobile apps you use) in order to help advertisers deliver particular ads on our site and other sites that they believe you would find most relevant. You can opt out of those vendors’ use of cookies to tailor advertising to you by visiting http://www.aboutads.info/.

Due to differences between using apps and websites on mobile devices, you may need to take additional steps to disable tracking technologies in mobile apps. Many mobile devices allow you to opt-out of targeted advertising for mobile apps using the settings within the mobile app or your mobile device. For more information, please check your mobile settings. You also may uninstall our apps using the standard uninstall process available on your mobile device or app marketplace.

Often our advertisers contract with a third-party service to host their ads. In this case, an ad serving vendor contacts the advertisers’ hosting service for a particular advertisement. In that case, an independent cookie may be used by the third-party service. We do not have a mechanism to allow visitors to opt-out of cookies from vendors with whom we do not have a contractual relationship.