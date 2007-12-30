Meet the staff of World Soccer Talk®:

Founder, Editor and Publisher of World Soccer Talk

Christopher Harris is the founder, editor and publisher of World Soccer Talk, the top source for soccer viewing in the U.S. Under Harris’ leadership, World Soccer Talk has reached more than 46 million soccer fans, providing them with the most resourceful platform to consume and follow soccer in the U.S. including the most comprehensive world soccer TV & streaming schedules, breaking news, and expert analysis

Since launching World Soccer Talk in 2005, Harris has played an influential role in shaping how broadcasters deliver the sport by providing in-depth analysis and reviews of the soccer TV coverage. He has interviewed virtually all media executives at the different media giants to stay apprised of changes in OTT and broadcast television while also keeping up with the latest reports and breaking news about key soccer rights acquisitions and the media landscape.

When World Soccer Talk was created, Harris was working full time as an online marketing executive, and it wasn’t until 2013 when he decided to take his passion for soccer into a full-time job. His marketing experience spans over 20 years.

Harris was born and raised in Wales and has been living in Florida since 1984. He is a journalism graduate of Florida Atlantic University and often serves as a soccer media industry expert. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications; he has also made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC 5 Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORTS.

Read Christopher Harris’s archive of articles on World Soccer Talk.

Christopher can be reached via e-mail at christopher.harris@worldsoccertalk.com

Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

Debbie has been involved in local soccer clubs since 1999. Her background includes marketing strategy for many industries over the past 20 years. She holds a US patent and is known for her problem solving. Her behind the scenes responsibilities include strategic partnerships, community involvement, analysis and customer satisfaction.

One of Debbie’s fondest World Soccer Talk assignments was traveling to Spain to see El Clásico at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium courtesy of ESPN Deportes. Seeing Xavi, Iniesta and of course Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo in person was amazing!

Debbie can be reached via e-mail at debbie@worldsoccertalk.com

Content Editor

Kyle is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. He earned his degree in telecommunication, specializing in news in the class of 2021. Kyle is from St. Petersburg, FL, where he has lived his whole life, with the exception of his time in Gainesville, FL.

Kyle played soccer throughout his youth. In fact, he still plays in an eight-on-eight league with friends from high school. With soccer occupying much of his time outside, he also spends seemingly each weekend watching soccer. He supports FC Barcelona largely because of the influence of Lionel Messi.

With World Soccer Talk, Kyle edits posts and produces original content in both print and video.

Read Kyle Fansler’s archive of articles on World Soccer Talk.

You can reach Kyle through his Twitter account, @KyleFanslerUF.

A lifelong lover of soccer, the beautiful game, he served from January 2010 until May 2013 as the Director of Communications and Public Relations for the North American Soccer League (NASL).

Raised on the Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the old NASL, Krishnaiyer previously hosted the American Soccer Show on the Champions Soccer Radio Network, the Major League Soccer Talk podcast and the EPL Talk Podcast.

His soccer writing has been featured by several media outlets including The Guardian and The Telegraph. He rejoins World Soccer Talk as a writer, and podcast host.

Read Kartik Krishnaiyer’s archive of articles on World Soccer Talk.

Kartik can be found on Twitter @kkfla737

Martina has over 13 years of online sports news writing experience, including over four years as a digital journalist specializing in soccer.

Provides predominantly soccer-related content, such as match previews and daily news. Part of Bolavip US since September 2020 and World Soccer Talk since June 2023.

Read Martina Alcheva’s archive of articles on World Soccer Talk.

Robert joined the World Soccer Talk team when he began writing for then-Serie A Talk. Since then, he has written about coaching, Italian and U.S. soccer, the women’s game, and numerous other soccer topics. He currently serves as a media and book reviewer for the site. His proudest World Soccer Talk moment was covering live DC United’s 3-2 winner to clinch a playoff berth (thanks to Lewis [flippin’] Neal).

He currently lives in Northern Virginia where he is a major supporter of his childrens’ soccer teams, but also DC United, the Washington Spirit, Arsenal, and AS Bari. He is a former volunteer coach and team manager for the local soccer club. He is also working on a book on business lessons learned from famous soccer managers.

Read Robert Hay Jr.’s archive of articles on World Soccer Talk.

Robert can be reached on Twitter via @roberthayjr

Tweets by @roberthayjr

//

Prior to joining the writing team at World Soccer Talk in the summer of 2014, Chris was a freelancer for the Yahoo Contributor Network. While at Yahoo, he published over 100 soccer-related articles and was a regular in the website’s monthly “Hot 100” list. Chris is the Arsenal FC expert at World Soccer Talk, but also contributes to a plethora of other news topics.

You can get in touch with Chris via Twitter @chrismoore32

Read Chris Moore’s archive of articles on World Soccer Talk.

Tweets by @chrismoore32

//

Graphic Artist & Website Specialist

Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Derek has been working as a graphic artist in soccer since 2008.

His background in sports design includes developing the 2022/23 World Soccer Talk rebrand, serving as an in-house creative specialist for Miami FC (USL/USSF D2 Pro League 2008-2010), the Florida Marlins (MLB 2009-2010), Fort Lauderdale Strikers (NASL 2011-2017), and North American Soccer League (2010-2017), as well as producing custom branding for soccer clubs across North America, including Atlantic City FC (NPSL), 1812 FC Barrie (League1 Ontario), San Francisco City FC (NPSL), New Orleans United (Gulf Coast Premier League) and others.

Derek is also a co-founder and currently serves as the elected president of the non-profit member-owned amateur club Himmarshee FC.

Derek can be found on Twitter @dr928, and a full portfolio of his soccer design work is available at www.drgraphicart.com.

Related pages: