Newcastle, despite not having won a major domestic trophy since 1955, remains one of the more popular sides in the Premier League. And the Toon Army has a firm foothold in America with a decent amount of Newcastle supporters groups across the US.
Now controlled by the Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund, NUFC has been a fairly steady participant in the EPL over the years, and they’ll be looking to ascend the table and bring bigger and bigger matches to St. James Park in the coming seasons with the new financial injection.
To help you find a Newcastle supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for Toon fans in the US.
Directory of Newcastle Supporters Groups in United States
AMERICA
Toon Army America on Twitter
Toon Army America on Facebook
CALIFORNIA
Toon Army California on Twitter
LOS ANGELES, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
Toon Army San Deigo on Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Toon Army San Francisco on Facebook
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY, CA
San Gabriel Valley Magpies on Twitter
DENVER, CO
Mile High Magpies on Twitter
Mile High Magpies on Facebook
Mile High Magpies on Instagram
STAMFORD, CT
FLORIDA
MIAMI, FL
ORLANDO, FL
SPACE COAST, FL
Toon Army Space Coast on Twitter
TAMPA BAY, FL
Toon Army Tampa Bay on Twitter
ATLANTA, GA
CHICAGO, IL
Toon Army Chicago on Twitter
Toon Army Chicago on Facebook
Toon Army Chicago on Instagram
BALTIMORE, MD
Toon Army Baltimore on Twitter
Toon Army Baltimore on Facebook
DETROIT, MI
NEBRASKA
Toon Army Nebraska on Facebook
RENO, NV
SANTA FE, NM
BUFFALO, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Toon Army NYC on Twitter
Toon Army NYC Website
SYRACUSE, NY
CHARLOTTE, NC
Toon Army Charlotte on Twitter
OHIO
CINCINNATI, OH
Toon Army Cincinnati on Twitter
Toon Army Cincinnati on Facebook
OKLAHOMA
PORTLAND, OR
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Toon Army Phiadelphia on Twitter
Toon Army Philadelphia Website
PITTSBURGH, PA
TEXAS
AUSTIN, TX
DALLAS, TX
EL PASO, TX
HOUSTON, TX
Toon Army Houston on Twitter
Toon Army Houston on Facebook
VIRGINIA
MADISON, WI
WASHINGTON, DC
TV schedule for Newcastle Supporters Groups
World Soccer Talk also has the most comprehensive schedule of Premier League games on TV, so you won’t miss any Newcastle matches. Whether it’s at St. James Park or on the road, we’ve got all of the listings.
For NUFC games in the League Cup or FA Cup, we have separate TV schedule pages for them too.
In addition to our TV schedules, we also offer a free daily soccer newsletter. It’s packed with the latest news and TV schedules. And you can personalize World Soccer Talk Insider for your favorite team, so you get your team’s news prioritized for you.
Recommended viewing option:
|
Watch Newcastle games
Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels
|Sign Up
Related posts
Directory of Supporters Groups for Premier League teams
Introduction to Supporters Groups
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season