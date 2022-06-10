Newcastle, despite not having won a major domestic trophy since 1955, remains one of the more popular sides in the Premier League. And the Toon Army has a firm foothold in America with a decent amount of Newcastle supporters groups across the US.

Now controlled by the Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund, NUFC has been a fairly steady participant in the EPL over the years, and they’ll be looking to ascend the table and bring bigger and bigger matches to St. James Park in the coming seasons with the new financial injection.

To help you find a Newcastle supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for Toon fans in the US.

Directory of Newcastle Supporters Groups in United States

AMERICA

Toon Army America on Twitter

Toon Army America on Facebook

CALIFORNIA

Toon Army California on Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA

Toon Army LA on Twitter

SAN DIEGO, CA

Toon Army San Deigo on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Toon Army San Francisco on Facebook

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY, CA

San Gabriel Valley Magpies on Twitter

DENVER, CO

Mile High Magpies on Twitter

Mile High Magpies on Facebook

Mile High Magpies on Instagram

STAMFORD, CT

Toon Army Stamford on Twitter

FLORIDA

Toon Army Florida on Twitter

MIAMI, FL

Toon Army Miami on Twitter

ORLANDO, FL

NUFC Orlando on Twitter

SPACE COAST, FL

Toon Army Space Coast on Twitter

TAMPA BAY, FL

Toon Army Tampa Bay on Twitter

ATLANTA, GA

Toon Army Atlanta on Twitter

CHICAGO, IL

Toon Army Chicago on Twitter

Toon Army Chicago on Facebook

Toon Army Chicago on Instagram

BALTIMORE, MD

Toon Army Baltimore on Twitter

Toon Army Baltimore on Facebook

DETROIT, MI

Toon Army Detroit on Twitter

NEBRASKA

Toon Army Nebraska on Facebook

RENO, NV

Toon Army Reno on Twitter

SANTA FE, NM

Toon Army Santa Fe on Twitter

BUFFALO, NY

Toon Army Buffalo on Twitter

NEW YORK CITY, NY

Toon Army NYC on Twitter

Toon Army NYC Website

SYRACUSE, NY

Toon Army Syracuse on Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NC

Toon Army Charlotte on Twitter

OHIO

Toon Army Ohio on Facebook

CINCINNATI, OH

Toon Army Cincinnati on Twitter

Toon Army Cincinnati on Facebook

OKLAHOMA

Toon Army Oklahoma

PORTLAND, OR

Toon Army PDX on Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Toon Army Phiadelphia on Twitter

Toon Army Philadelphia Website

PITTSBURGH, PA

NUFC Pittsburgh on Twitter

TEXAS

Texas Toon on Twitter

AUSTIN, TX

Toon Army Austin on Twitter

DALLAS, TX

Toon Army Dallas on Twitter

EL PASO, TX

Toon Army El Paso on Facebook

HOUSTON, TX

Toon Army Houston on Twitter

Toon Army Houston on Facebook

VIRGINIA

Toon Army Virginia on Twitter

MADISON, WI

Toon Army Madison on Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC

Toon Army DMV on Twitter

