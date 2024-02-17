Browse the Championship TV schedule below for games from the English Football League shown on US streaming (unfortunately the games are no longer available on TV).

For the 2023/24 season, select Championship games will be available via the ESPN paid subscription service called ESPN+. On average, ESPN+ will stream 3-4 Championship games every weekend.

Watch The Football League on ESPN+:

Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, February 17 07:30 AM ET Plymouth Argyle vs. Leeds United ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 10:00 AM ET Leicester City vs. Middlesbrough ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Friday, February 23 03:00 PM ET Leeds United vs. Leicester City ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, February 24 07:30 AM ET Hull City vs. West Bromwich Albion ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 10:00 AM ET Sunderland vs. Swansea City ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Since 2017, the English Football League (EFL) has a paid-subscription service for most Championship, League One and League Two clubs. It allows supporters of these clubs outside the United Kingdom and Ireland to subscribe to live and on-demand streams of the club’s leagues matches. However, any matches streamed on ESPN+ are not available via the iFollow service.

To find out if your club streams games via iFollow, visit your club’s official website or the iFollow website. Some clubs offer their own streaming plans.

Match schedules are subject to change at the last minute, so bookmark this page and revisit it often (and/or subscribe to our e-mail newsletter for daily updates).

For the 2023/24 season, the Championship began August 4, 2023.

EFL History

The English Football League dates back to 1888, making it the oldest league competition in the world.

After the game began to allow professionalism (paying players) in 1885, the first Football League season was played in 1888-89. By 1892, the Second Division was formed by absorbing the 12 teams from the rival Football Alliance.

In 1898, automatic promotion and relegation between the First and Second Divisions was added. This succeeded a system of test matches and/or election of clubs that was used prior.

After World War I, the Third Division was created (initially split into individual north and south leagues). 1958 saw the expansion of the official Football League setup again. A single, nationwide third tier was crafted and a Fourth Division was added. For decades after that, 92 total clubs made up the Football League.

But in the early 1990s, a major shakeup occurred that would change the face of club football forever. The 22 First Divison clubs resigned from the Football League, in 1992, creating the Premier League. Promotion and relegation remained the same between the top division and the second (re-named the Football League First Division). In 1995 the EPL contracted to 20 clubs, relegating an extra two teams that season.

Since then, the EFL has consisted of 72 clubs. As of 2023, 68 of the these clubs are in England, and the other four are in Wales.

In 2004, the remaining three divisions of the EFL were again rebranded, this time to what we know today – the EFL Championship (2), League One (3), and League Two (4).

The bottom two teams of League Two at the end of each season are relegated the National League (division five). Wrexham AFC are one of the notable clubs that have recently won promotion back to the EFL.

