LA Galaxy or retirement? Brazil star Coutinho reportedly weighing career end amid MLS rumors

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Philippe Coutinho left Vasco da Gama in January 2026.
Philippe Coutinho left Vasco da Gama in January 2026.

Few cases in recent years compare to that of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian midfielder was a superstar at Liverpool when Barcelona paid a massive fee to sign him in 2018. From that point on, however, things gradually went downhill, to the extent that he lost his place with the Brazil national team. In that context, Major League Soccer has emerged as a possible destination amid rumors linking him to LA Galaxy.

In recent days, details surfaced about the MLS team’s reported interest in signing Coutinho, whom they view as a potential replacement for Riqui Puig. With the Spanish midfielder ruled out for the entire 2026 season after undergoing a second knee operation related to his 2024 injury, Philippe could represent a valuable addition.

However, there is another option under consideration. “The midfielder’s future prospects are either to go to an MLS team in the United States, or even announce his retirement,” ESPN recently reported.

At just 33 years old, the end of Coutinho’s career might seem surprising, but his recent decisions and comments offer insight into his current mindset. “The truth is that I’m very mentally exhausted. I’ve always been very reserved, so saying this here isn’t easy, but I need to be honest,” the midfielder wrote on social media earlier this year after deciding to leave Vasco da Gama.

Philippe Coutinho playing for Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho playing for Barcelona.

“With a heavy heart, I understand that now is the time to take a step back and end this cycle at Vasco,” he added in the same post. “My relationship with Vasco is one of love. And it will continue to be forever.”

LA Galaxy and New York City FC share points in 1-1 draw to open 2026 MLS season

see also

LA Galaxy and New York City FC share points in 1-1 draw to open 2026 MLS season

Coutinho has another offer, though less appealing

Coutinho’s sudden departure from Vasco da Gama drew interest from several clubs intrigued by the talent of the 33-year-old. LA Galaxy appear to be an attractive option as they look to rebound from a disappointing 2025 MLS season, but there are other alternatives.

Coutinho has received an inquiry from Russian club CSKA Moscow,” ESPN reported. However, the chances of that move materializing appear slim. “A source close to the player, however, told ESPN Brasil they would be surprised if Coutinho accepted an offer from Russian football,” the report added.

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The decline of Coutinho’s career

The nearly $180 million Barcelona paid Liverpool for Coutinho in 2018 now feels like a distant memory. Over the years, the midfielder’s performances steadily declined, and his career has been marked by frequent club changes.

In 2019, Coutinho was loaned to Bayern Munich before returning to Barcelona a year later. Aston Villa became his next destination, where he spent just over a year and a half with limited success. He then moved to Al Duhail in Qatar before completing a long-anticipated return to Vasco da Gama in 2024.

Despite the excitement surrounding that move, things did not go as planned. In January of this year, the midfielder negotiated an early termination of his contract to become a free agent and determine the next step in his professional career.

