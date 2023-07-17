This Colombia National Team TV schedule will get you sorted on how to watch Los Cafeteros.

While Colombia historically has lived in the shadow of South America giants Brazil and Argentina, they are certainly no slouches. They’ve played in six FIFA World Cups – finishing fifth in 2014 – and won the 2001 Copa América.

Where can I watch the Colombia match?

First game: February 17, 1926 (Win vs. Costa Rica in Barranquilla)

Manager: Néstor Lorenzo

Best World Cup finish: Fifth (2014)

Best Copa America Finish: Winners (2001)

Colombia TV schedule and streaming links

The main official competitions for Colombia are Copa América and World Cup qualifying.

Copa features on FOX networks (FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes) in English, and Univision/TUDN in Spanish. The 2024 tournament will be held in the United States, featuring six guest teams from CONCACAF.

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling all carry networks showing Colombia matches.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying was shown on Fubo for the 2022 cycle. The 10-team tournament is a double round-robin format. For 2026, the top six teams will earn a spot in the expanded FIFA World Cup. Seventh place will go to an intercontinental playoff. Details on TV/streaming in the US for 2026 qualifying have yet to be announced.

Friendlies are a bit of a grab bag. Fanatiz will sometimes scoop up games, with others appearing sporadically on FOX, ESPN, or even potentially TNT, NBC, Telemundo or Peacock, depending on the specific game and opponent (and their rights situation in the US).

Watch Colombia on Fubo:

Colombia national team history

Colombia’s national team got it’s start with a 4-0 win over Costa Rica in 1926.

In the century since, the team has not enjoyed the robust success that the likes of Argentina and Brazil have enjoyed. Life in the second-tier of South American footballing nations has come with both highlights and challenges.

Colombia did not qualify for a World Cup until Chile 1962. In 1954, the nation (and it’s clubs) were actually banned from international competition. This was due to the nation’s professional league breaking away from FIFA, and signing foreign players without paying transfer fees.

A golden age of Colombian football marked the 1990s and turn of the century. The team qualified for three World Cups in a row from 1990-98, and won Copa América in 2001 – a year in which they hosted.

However, this era is stained with tragedy. Defender Andrés Escobar was a key member of the 1994 squad at USA ’94. However, he scored an own goal during their group stage match vs the United States, which turned out to be crucial in a 2-1 defeat. Colombia were eliminated from the tournament, and just days later upon returning to Colombia, Escobar was murdered in what some believe was retribution for the on-field mistake.

After the delight of winning the Copa in 2001, another dark period began for the national team. They would not qualify for another World Cup until 2014, and they could not equal their 2001 success in subsequent Copa América tournaments.

However, the 2014 return to the World Cup would bring their best finish ever. The exciting side was led by breakout star James Rodriguez, who won the Golden Boot with six goals in the tournament. A narrow 2-1 loss to hosts Brazil in the quarterfinals was disappointing, but the fifth place finish remains the high water mark for Colombia on the international stage.

2018 saw Colombia also make the knockout round, but this time they fell in the round of 16. In 2022, they missed out on qualifying, but with more spots for CONMEBOL in 2026, Colombia have a good chance to return to the World Cup.

