This World Cup qualifiers TV schedule lists out every game from across the world as nations vie for spots at the biggest tournament in sports. You can pick and choose which games you want. Then, follow the links for how to watch each game, regardless of confederation.

For soccer fans in the United States, the World Cup qualifiers TV schedule offers a number of games on both television and streaming online. These matches are being broadcast in English-language through a partnership between FOX Sports and ESPN. Also, some of the games are available in Spanish-language on Univision, TUDN and UniMas to add to the growing number of matches televised in the US. South American qualifiers are mostly available via pay-per-view through Fanatiz.

Qualification for 2026 is already underway!

World Cup qualifiers TV schedule

Here is the latest World Cup qualifiers TV schedule (note that the TV schedule is updated as soon as TV/streaming details are announced, so bookmark the page and return often for the latest updates).

Where to watch World Cup Qualifiers in the USA

Depending on the confederation, you can watch World Cup qualifying in the USA on different providers. UEFA and CAF have World Cup Qualifying coverage in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+. AFC and the majority of CONCACAF qualifying are on Paramount+.

The exception is the USMNT. Games for the 2022 cycle aired on CBS Sports Network, FS1 and ESPN throughout qualifying.

World Cup Qualifiers – English language broadcasts

Each of the aforementioned broadcasters airs games in English. The broadcast rights to World Cup qualifying matches are spread throughout the previous channels.

There is often pregame coverage for English-language fans depending on how the scheduling plays out. For example, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying is almost always on the same day for each side. Therefore, the CBS and Paramount+ crew have pregame coverage on each matchday.

World Cup Qualifiers – Spanish language broadcasts

World Soccer Talk provides details about the English and Spanish language broadcasts for each schedule when applicable.

Spanish-language coverage of World Cup qualifying often comes on Univision, Universo and Telemundo. These broadcast rights are more consolidated.

Generally, there are also pregame shows that follow the same kind of suit, particularly surrounding the USMNT and Mexico in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.

Fanatiz offers pay-per-view coverage of CONMEBOL qualifiers.

