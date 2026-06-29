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Why isn’t Neymar starting for Brazil against Japan at the 2026 World Cup?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Neymar of Brazil.
© Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesNeymar of Brazil.

The marquee Round of 32 showdown between Brazil and Japan features plenty of tactical subplots, but none have captured more attention than the composition of Carlo Ancelotti’s team sheet.

Despite being one of soccer’s most iconic figures, Santos star Neymar has not been named in the Seleção’s starting XI for the upcoming 2026 World Cup clash against the Samurai Blue.

The rationale behind his role on the substitutes’ bench is a strict matter of match fitness management. The 34-year-old is undergoing a highly calculated conditioning program after recovering from a grade two calf muscle injury suffered in mid-May. While he successfully returned to the field for a brief, emotional 15-minute cameo in Brazil’s 3-0 group-stage win over Scotland, Ancelotti is taking no structural risks with a player who is still finding his competitive legs.

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How Long Before a Full Return?

Because his calf recovery has cleared all clinical milestones, the technical team’s progression timeline is centered entirely on building raw endurance rather than repairing tissue damage.

If the five-time world champions can navigate past Japan’s highly disciplined pressing system today, Neymar’s integration plan looks highly optimistic:

  • Current Phase: Eased in as a second-half impact sub with a projected ceiling of 20 to 30 minutes depending on match flow.
  • Projected Full Match Sharpness: Expected by the Quarterfinals (July 10–11), provided he suffers no muscular setbacks.
  • Ultimate Tournament Target: Reaching 100% capacity for a potential deep knockout run through the semifinals.
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Easing Back From an Ultra-Long Layoff

Neymar’s calf injury was a cruel blow that forced him to sit out the opening two matches of Group C against Morocco and Haiti. However, his physical battle stretches far beyond this summer.

His Matchday 3 appearance against Scotland actually marked his first competitive minute for the national team in 980 days, a massive absence dating all the way back to his devastating ACL tear against Uruguay in October 2023.

Given the sheer length of that structural layoff, pushing the veteran into a high-intensity knockout game from the opening whistle would go against the medical staff’s blueprints. Ancelotti made his cautious approach very clear to the media ahead of the match: Neymar is capable of playing more than 15 minutes now, but his role will entirely depend on the context and the live evolution of the match.”

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Instead of forcing a full 90-minute shift, Brazil is utilizing the emerging 19-year-old talent Rayan on the flank to preserve their tactical rhythm while keeping Neymar as a premium weapon for later in the game.

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