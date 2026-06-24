‘Neymar’s return can help us’: Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Brazil’s performance against Scotland

Even if the beginning wasn’t ideal, Brazil moved to the top of the Group C standings after a 3-0 victory over Scotland. Carlo Ancelotti was happy with how his team played while also acknowledging what Neymar could do for them, as he said to TV Globo.

Ancelotti said: “I think everyone’s performance was good. We played as a collective, and that is positive. We did not concede a goal, and there were many positive things, including Neymar’s return, which can help us.”

After a long wait and plenty of speculation, Neymar made his debut in this competition when he replaced Matheus Cunha in the 76th minute to get his first minutes after a muscle injury left him out for a few weeks.

Ancelotti liked what he saw

The good thing for Brazil in this competition is that they have been improving with every match. After a questionable draw against Morocco, they beat Haiti 3-0 before closing with another 3-0 win, boosted by a Vinicius brace and a Cunha goal.

Ancelotti liked how his team played (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

It was not the usual version that fans may be used to seeing from Brazil as Scotland dominated possession for long stretches, but this match was nearly perfect for the manager.

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Ancelotti said: “We played well and repeated the performance. That was the objective, to repeat the match against Haiti. It was a more complete performance, and we are satisfied. It was a good game. Now comes the best part.”

Brazil’s next match

With first place secured in Group C for Brazil, their next match is against the runners-up in Group F, who could be the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden.