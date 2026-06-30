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Video: Erling Haaland reaches 60 goals for Norway in just 53 games with strike against Ivory Coast

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Haaland scored a brace against Iraq
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesHaaland scored a brace against Iraq

Stepping up in a decisive Round of 32 clash against the Ivory Coast, Erling Haaland struck again to etch his name deeper into Norwegian soccer lore. Firing home his 60th goal in just 53 caps, the lethal striker provided another incredible highlight-reel moment, driving his nation’s ambitions forward at the 2026 World Cup.

For Haaland, this World Cup represents his first appearance on soccer’s biggest stage. Despite his lack of previous World Cup experience, the Manchester City striker had immediately shown why he is considered one of the most dangerous forwards in the world.

Norway had already impressed in Group I, finishing second behind France and securing qualification. The Manchester City star scored twice in two of the group stage matches, becoming one of the biggest stories of the tournament while helping Norway reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1998.

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Haaland reaches another historic milestone for Norway

Against the Ivory Coast, Haaland once again showed why he has become the face of Norwegian soccer. The striker scored his 60th goal for Norway in only his 53rd appearance, reaching a landmark that highlights one of the greatest international scoring rates in modern soccer.

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Before the match, Haaland already held Norway’s all-time goalscoring record. He had scored 59 goals in 52 matches, breaking the previous national record of 33 goals that had stood for 92 years.

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His scoring numbers are extraordinary. Haaland has maintained a rate of more than one goal per game for Norway, becoming one of the most productive international players of his generation.

The forward’s consistency has been remarkable. Before facing the Elephants, he had scored in 12 consecutive competitive matches for Norway and found the net in 18 of his previous 21 competitive appearances for the national team.

Haaland leads his country with goals

Haaland leads his country with goals

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Golden Boot race full of legends

Haaland’s goal against the Ivory Coast is his fifth at the tournament, and it has put him close to the top of the World Cup scoring charts. His battle with Mbappe has become one of the defining individual stories of the tournament.

Both players are chasing Messi’s six-goal lead, while also trying to guide their national teams toward a deep tournament run. Their rivalry represents the next era of soccer’s greatest attacking talents.

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