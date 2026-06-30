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Brazil vs Norway: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil and Erling Haaland #9 of Norway.
© Lars Baron/Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior #7 of Brazil and Erling Haaland #9 of Norway.

Following two competitive matches, Brazil and Norway advanced to face each other in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. On one side, Carlo Ancelotti’s team struggled to find space against Japan, but Gabriel Martinelli finished brilliantly. On the other side, Erling Haaland once again led his national team, shining in front of goal. After those victories, the date, time, and venue for their next match have now been confirmed.

Even though Carlo Ancelotti’s team secured their place in the Round of 16, they struggled to defeat Japan. After losing control in the first half, they took over in the second half by relying on crosses into the box. Against Norway, they may not have the same opportunity, as their opponents are also strong in the air and have a solid defense. For that reason, they may need to reshape their tactical approach.

As they have done throughout the 2026 World Cup, Norway could implement a fairly conservative approach, dropping deep to leave very little space for Brazil. In response, they could look to attack on the counter, with Antonio Nusa playing a key role in breaking forward through quick transitions. Erling Haaland will have plenty of room to exploit his greatest strength: Breaking quickly and attacking space, making Martin Ødegaard’s vision crucial.

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When and at what time will Brazil vs. Norway be played?

Brazil will face Norway in the Round of 16 on Sunday, July 5, at 4:00 PM EST. It will be the third match of the round, following Paraguay vs France or Sweden and Canada vs Morocco. Nevertheless, the pressure is on Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who are considered top contenders. Moreover, they have a stellar roster that imposes them as favorites to secure their quarterfinals.

Gabriel Martinelli #22 of Brazil celebrates with teammates after the 2-1 win.

Gabriel Martinelli #22 of Brazil celebrates with teammates after the 2-1 win.

Ståle Solbakken’s team arrive as the surprise package, having secured their Round of 16 for the first time in 28 years. With just a promising team, they are only looking to make history, not having any pressure to be top contenders. Moreover, both sides will have enough time to prepare the game.

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How far have Norway advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

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How far have Norway advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Which stadium will host Brazil vs. Norway?

New York/New Jersey Stadium, also known as MetLife Stadium, will host the match between Brazil and Norway. With a capacity of 82,500 spectators, this venue is one of the largest in the tournament. After hosting Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29, and WrestleMania 35, this stadium has become a regular venue for world-class events.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Erling Haaland reaches 60 goals for Norway in just 53 games with strike against Ivory Coast

Video: Erling Haaland reaches 60 goals for Norway in just 53 games with strike against Ivory Coast

Against the Ivory Coast, Haaland once again showed why he has become the face of Norwegian soccer.

Why isn’t Amad Diallo starting for Ivory Coast against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Amad Diallo starting for Ivory Coast against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Amad Diallo has been hyped up as one of Ivory Coast's most thrilling attacking threats heading into the 2026 World Cup knockouts. Thus, his sudden absence from the starting XI against Norway instantly turned heads.

Is Erling Haaland playing? Ivory Coast vs Norway confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Is Erling Haaland playing? Ivory Coast vs Norway confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Norway face Ivory Coast, looking to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Ståle Solbakken's attacking side take on Emerse Fae's solid defense. Because of this, fans are keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland's status.

How far have Norway advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

How far have Norway advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Powered by the lethal duo of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, the squad is aiming to push past previous boundaries, leaving fans to eagerly compare their current run against Norway's all-time World Cup records and best historical finishes.

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