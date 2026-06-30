What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Sweden?

There are not many teams with a better FIFA world ranking at the 2026 World Cup than France, who arrive at their Round of 32 match against Sweden after climbing one place thanks to a perfect group-stage campaign.

France are currently second in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,906.84 points. That is one place higher than in the June 11 update after overtaking Spain, with victories over Senegal, Iraq and Norway helping them move up the standings.

After winning all three group-stage matches, France will look to carry that momentum into the knockout rounds. Argentina are the only team ranked above them in the latest FIFA update.

Sweden’s ranking

As winners of Group I, France were paired with one of the eight best third-placed teams to advance from the expanded group stage. That team turned out to be Sweden.

Sweden were third in their group (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Sweden have experienced both highs and lows in the FIFA World Ranking over the years. Their highest position came in 1994, when they reached second place, while their lowest ranking was 45th in 2017.

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Sweden are currently 37th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,525.58 points after climbing one place from the June 11 update. A win over Tunisia, a draw against Japan and a loss to the Netherlands were enough to secure a place in the knockout stage.

France’s highest ranking

France have consistently been among the world’s top national teams throughout their history. Their highest position came when they reached first place, most recently on April 1 this year, while their lowest ranking was 27th in 2010.