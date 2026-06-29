How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Japan could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Unlike previous editions, Brazil arrived at the 2026 World Cup surrounded by major doubts about their level. Despite their draw against Morocco, they managed to silence those doubts with two victories to secure first place in their group. As a result, they face Japan today in the Round of 32. Since this is the knockout stage, a win, a draw, or a defeat could significantly affect the bracket for the next round.

Japan have become one of the most solid national teams in the tournament. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has managed to implement a very versatile style of play. Therefore, they may not struggle much against Brazil’s attack, as they know how to sit deep defensively. In addition, they excel through their wing-backs, who create space for Daizen Maeda and Ritsu Doan to shine, causing major problems for the opposition’s high press.

Brazil have regained their attacking brilliance at the 2026 World Cup. With Vinícius Jr. as their main attacking star, they have managed to break down opposing defenses by dominating possession and pressing their opponents high up the pitch. The double pivot of Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães is key to controlling the midfield, while Gabriel and Marquinhos will be crucial in limiting Japan’s counterattacks, which are usually very efficient.

What happens if Brazil win over Japan?

In case Brazil secure a victory over Japan, they will immediately secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. With this, Carlo Ancelotti’s team could prove the doubters wrong, emerging once again as a top contenders again. They would face the winner of the tie between Ivory Coast and Norway on July 5. Hajime Moriyasu’s team would post its worst World Cup performance since the 2014 tournament, as it reached the Round of 16 in the previous two editions.

Endrick #19 of Brazil after the Haiti game.

What happens if Brazil draw to Japan?

If Brazil and Japan draw after 90 minutes, they would have to determine the winner of the tie in extra time. Therefore, they would play two 15-minute periods. In case there is still no winner, the match would go to a penalty shootout, where the winner would be decided and would face Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5.

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What happens if Brazil lose to Japan?

A defeat for Brazil against Japan would eliminate them immediately from the 2026 World Cup. With this, Carlo Ancelotti’s team would produce their worst performance in recent years, as from 2006 through 2022 they reached at least the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Hajime Moriyasu’s team would match the performance of their previous two editions. In addition, they would have the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.