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Brazil vs Japan LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup match

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil and Daizen Maeda #11 of Japan.
© Megan Briggs/Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior #7 of Brazil and Daizen Maeda #11 of Japan.

Brazil face Japan in the Round of 32. After two dominant victories, they arrive as the clear favorites. However, Hajime Moriyasu’s team could make things difficult, relying on defensive organization and an efficient counterattack down the wings. To achieve that, Carlo Ancelotti’s team need to shine in the attacking phase, with Vinícius Jr. as the central figure in the 2026 World Cup.

Despite arriving as underdogs, Japan could make things very difficult for Brazil. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has made his team very solid defensively, using a back five. In addition, they excel on the counterattack through their attacking wing-backs, who are very efficient. Therefore, they could take advantage of the space behind their opponents to create opportunities. However, Daizen Maeda needs to be very efficient in front of goal.

After emerging as the standout player in the previous matches, Vinícius Jr. will look to once again lead Brazil’s goalscoring efforts. However, Matheus Cunha needs to shine again by creating space in the opposition’s defense. Alongside them, Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães will be key to controlling possession and avoiding turnovers after pressing. In addition, Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães need to perform well, as Japan are very dangerous on the counterattack.

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Brazil face Japan in the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Brazil and Japan in the 2026 World Cup at Houston Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Why is Takefusa Kubo not starting for Japan vs Brazil today? Get the official injury update on the Real Sociedad star at the 2026 World Cup knockout stage.

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Japan projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Japan projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Brazil and Japan will face off in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. After shining on offense, Carlo Ancelotti’s team enters the match as clear favorites. As a result, fans are keeping a close eye on Vinicius Jr.’s status, as he could be the difference-maker.

What is Japan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Brazil?

What is Japan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Brazil?

Review Japan's official FIFA World Ranking, point totals, and knockout bracket metrics ahead of their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Brazil.

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Japan could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Japan could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Despite his disappointing start, Brazil have secured their place in the knockout stage as leaders of the group. With this in mind, they face Japan, looking to make secure their Round of 16 spot. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could significantly affect the knockout bracket.

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