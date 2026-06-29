Brazil vs Japan LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup match

Brazil face Japan in the Round of 32. After two dominant victories, they arrive as the clear favorites. However, Hajime Moriyasu’s team could make things difficult, relying on defensive organization and an efficient counterattack down the wings. To achieve that, Carlo Ancelotti’s team need to shine in the attacking phase, with Vinícius Jr. as the central figure in the 2026 World Cup.

Despite arriving as underdogs, Japan could make things very difficult for Brazil. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has made his team very solid defensively, using a back five. In addition, they excel on the counterattack through their attacking wing-backs, who are very efficient. Therefore, they could take advantage of the space behind their opponents to create opportunities. However, Daizen Maeda needs to be very efficient in front of goal.

After emerging as the standout player in the previous matches, Vinícius Jr. will look to once again lead Brazil’s goalscoring efforts. However, Matheus Cunha needs to shine again by creating space in the opposition’s defense. Alongside them, Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães will be key to controlling possession and avoiding turnovers after pressing. In addition, Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães need to perform well, as Japan are very dangerous on the counterattack.