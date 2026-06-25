Neymar rejects chance to reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS after one major Cincinnati problem emerges amid emotional World Cup return

After 981 grueling days away, Neymar finally stepped back onto the World Cup stage for Brazil in a deeply emotional return. Yet, beyond the roar of the international crowds, the Brazilian had been making major moves of his own, reportedly stepping away from the negotiating table of a possible highly anticipated MLS reunion with Lionel Messi.

The veteran forward’s comeback provided a huge boost for Brazil as the knockout rounds approached, with supporters celebrating the return of their all-time leading scorer. While the focus remained on his long-awaited appearance, developments surrounding a potential move to Major League Soccer also attracted significant attention.

The 34-year-old finally returned to action during the Selecao’s 3-0 victory over Scotland, coming off the bench in the 76th minute for his first appearance with the national team since 2023. Having missed the opening two World Cup matches because of a calf injury, his return marked the end of a frustrating spell that followed the serious ACL injury he suffered in October 2023.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti had already suggested Neymar would likely feature as a substitute rather than start, and the plan worked exactly as expected. The loud ovation from supporters inside Hard Rock Stadium reflected how much the moment meant after nearly three years away from international soccer.

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Why Neymar walked away from FC Cincinnati talks

While Neymar celebrated his return with Brazil, another major storyline emerged regarding his future at club level. Reports revealed that the Brazilian has ended negotiations with Cincinnati, effectively ruling out a move that could have eventually reunited him with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in MLS.

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According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, the primary issue was FC Cincinnati‘s failure to make an official contract offer despite months of discussions. Club executives Chris Albright and Jeff Berding reportedly traveled to Brazil in April to meet Neymar and his father, but talks never developed into formal negotiations.

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The prolonged process ultimately convinced the veteran forward that the MLS side was not serious enough in pursuing his signature. Although he was reportedly open to joining Cincinnati if financial terms could be agreed, the absence of a concrete proposal led him to end discussions altogether.

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MLS move still possible?

Despite withdrawing from talks with Cincinnati, Neymar has not ruled out playing in Major League Soccer altogether. The Athletic also suggests he remains interested in moving to the United States if another club presents the right sporting project and financial package.

Lionel Messi (R) of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Neymar Santos Jr (L).

For now, however, his full attention remains on Brazil’s World Cup campaign and helping the five-time champions chase another global title. His current contract with Santos runs until the end of 2026, giving him time to evaluate future opportunities after the tournament.

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Chicago Fire had previously explored the possibility of signing Neymar following his departure from Al-Hilal, while several MLS clubs continue to monitor his situation.